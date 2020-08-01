If LG banned the Delhi government’s decision, Deputy CM wrote a letter to Amit Shah demanding this

new Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asking that permission should be given to Deputy Governor Anil Baijal to open the hotel and weekly market. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: Around 1200 new cases of corona surfaced in Delhi, 27 people died in 24 hours

A day earlier, Baijal rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision to reopen hotels and weekly markets in the national capital, stating that the situation arising out of Kovid-19 remains ‘worrying’ and the threat has not averted. Also Read – Delhi Unlock 3.0: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected two decisions of Delhi Government’s Unlock 3

#Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting immediate directions to be issued to Lieutenant Governor to overturn his decision cancelling Delhi government’s directive to open hotels and weekly bazaars. pic.twitter.com/GfZUEgk0A8 Also Read – Manish Sisodia told the new education policy highly regulated, said – weakly funded educational model recommends – ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

In a letter written in Hindi, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Delhi government will again send the proposal to open the hotel and weekly market to the Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday.

Sisodia said, “I request that you ask the Lieutenant Governor not to reject the proposal. When traders start trading, employment will arise and the economic situation will improve. ”

Let us tell you that in the process of Unlock 3, the Delhi government had allowed to open the hotel in the guideline and open the weekly market in the state for a week on a trial basis, but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected both these important decisions of the Kejriwal government. done.

Apart from hotels, the government had allowed opening of weekly markets so that people can resume their employment, but at the same time it also said in the guidelines that all the rules of prevention of corona virus infection during opening of hotels and markets Such as putting on masks and maintaining mutual distance etc. have to be followed. Now the Lieutenant Governor has banned Anil Baijal from opening the hotel and reopening the weekly market.