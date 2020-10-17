If NCB examines BJP-drugs link, then Mumbai Police will investigate it: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: The issue of investigation of drugs case has started heating up against some Bharatiya Janata Party workers. On this, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday that if the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) does not investigate the matter, then the Mumbai Police will investigate it. Deshmukh gave this assurance to a Congress delegation led by state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, who met him to appeal for appropriate action in the matter. Also Read – MP By Election: BJP state president VD Sharma said- “Digvijay Singh is India’s largest Jayachand”

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday urged the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to investigate the alleged 'Bollywood and BJP drug relations', after which Deshmukh's sharp attitude was seen.

Deshmukh issued instructions to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to coordinate with the NCB Deputy Director in this matter on a priority basis. Along with this, Deshmukh informed the Congress delegation that if the NCB does not respond, the Mumbai Police will investigate the matter itself.

Addressing the media, Sawant along with Raju Waghmare and Ratnakar Singh said that it was a coincidence that the house of actor Bollywood Vivek Oberoi was raided by the Karnataka Police and the biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ was re-released the same day.

He said, the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was investigated by three central agencies, but nothing came out. The NCB was investigated on the drugs angle, so that people can be confused, but it has also reduced to a certain extent. Sawant claimed that Oberoi had close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had been the party’s star campaigner in the past.

