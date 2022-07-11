If Nintendo wants to resurrect one of the best speed games in history, this remake would be the best option

We’ve been waiting a long time for an F-Zero, but it hasn’t just arrived… Could it be a good option to make a remake of one of the best video games in the saga? The idea came to me and I couldn’t resist trying out F-Zero for Gamecube. You’ll be surprised how well it stands the test of time.

You never know when you can come back F-Zero. The desire is so great that a Nintendo fan has spent 40,000 euros to ask about it. All I know is that the latest video game in Nintendo’s popular speed saga was released almost two decades ago, and there’s no indication that we’ll be getting a delivery anytime soon. However, a possible game has been on the lips of developers and users. Shigeru Miyamoto never ruled out possibilities, but he did say that everything depended on whether a new installment could surprise. There was a project underway with realistic graphics, and it was even said that Criterion Games was about to embark on a title for Wii U (although the rumor was later denied).

Overall, what is clear is that unless they come up with a great idea, it seems unlikely that we will soon have the return of that mythical saga. Aware of this, these days nostalgia has entered me, and I have decided to play F-Zero GX for Gamecube, which is considered as one of the best video games of the license (but the best). Released in 2003, the game was developed by Sega and produced by Toshihiro Nagoshi himself (of the Yakuza game series). Although at first the Japanese was overwhelmed by the pressure, he decided to go ahead because he wanted to show how great his company was, despite having recently had to abandon the race in the console hardware market. For our good as players, he was not only responsible for achieving a great video game, but he exceeded the expectations of Nintendo itself, which is saying…

The best F-Zero in history?

It’s easy to see that F-Zero GX is not a title developed internally by Nintendo, because it has revolutionary aspects to the series. In fact, Nagoshi went so far as to state that he could not have allowed excessive interference in his work. Curiously, his team (Amusement Vision) was left quite a lot of freedom to put things like a story mode with several chapters and generous intros with computer generated graphics. It consisted of several missions, consisting of accompanying Captain Falcon in a race against a fast rival or an escape sequence in a collapsing building. They said at Sega that they wanted to take advantage of the game universe to do something unique, and boy did they succeed…

This was definitely an ambitious, large-scale F-Zero.This was definitely an ambitious, large-scale F-Zero. The tracks are superbly designed, with sometimes intricate layouts, loaded with boosters, obstacles and jumps that can drop you if you don’t show enough skill. There are wide straights to use the turbo, complicated turns in which you must rely on the use of the triggers, as well as a string of loops in which you take advantage of the anti-gravitational force of your vehicle. All at over 1,000 kilometers per hour and a set of 30 drivers on track that circulate at an amazing 60 frames per second. Crazy.

The difficulty I have also been able to verify that it brings them. Getting by at the lowest level can be easy, but as you slowly raise the level of challenge, you’ll know what it’s like to struggle to reach the higher places on the grid. In addition, it is not a game in which it is normal to be the first, but obtaining podium positions can already be enough to add points and win each of the championships. It is a difficult game, and brings as a reward a “master” mode for the most daring. I like that, because it is an approach that favors replayability and tremendous games (you just have to watch some videos on YouTube).

Definitely, Sega’s hand is very noticeable in this production. Its rhythm is overflowing and its sensation of speed reminds me of some of its best productions, such as Daytona USA (in which Nagoshi was precisely involved). Then you have things that Nintendo has a hard time incorporating into its games on a regular basis, such as the ability to buy parts and create your own car, even putting custom emblems on it. It is a really complete game to be a racing title, another reason it has gone down in history.

Sega’s hand is very noticeable in this productionTechnically it was a marvel and even today you can see how well designed it is. The fluidity is exquisite and the design of the circuits is sublime, all endowed with a great variety of landscapes and quantity of details. could be enjoyed at split screen for up to four participants. Remember that Gamecube, like Nintendo 64, put a lot of emphasis on playing together, and that’s why they integrated up to four controller connectors on the same console.

I encourage you to try it if you have the opportunity to do so. Despite the fact that it appeared almost 20 years ago, it is still enjoyed like the first day. He is a gamer. That is one of the reasons that have led me to write this article and think that, in the absence of new ideas for the saga, a powerful solution would be to do un remaster or remake of this classic for Nintendo Switch. For me, it would be like a dream come true. And for you?