If only out of curiosity, this Diablo Immortal simulator tells you how much you would have to spend for a legendary

Blizzard’s free to play for mobile devices and PC has been heavily criticized for its monetization model.

Diablo Immortal has been available on PC and mobile devices since the beginning of the month, but the proposal free to play of the Blizzard saga is generating a lot of criticism for its monetization model, mainly for its gem purchase system to unlock legendary content.

If you are one of those who prefer to stay out of all this, but you are curious about how it works, you are in luck: a Reddit user has published a micropayment system simulator of Immortal so you can see for yourself what you could get according to the money you invested.

You can calculate how much a five-star gem would costThe simulator (which will continue to be improved) can be accessed through a totally public and free website. We can choose to spend $25 on a roll of ten items or calculate how much would it cost to unlock a legendary gem. For example, in the first test I have done, it has given me the result that I would have to spend $2,400 to get a five-star gem. Almost nothing.

Despite the controversy, which has cost it to be the worst rated Blizzard game in its entire history, Diablo Immortal is doing well commercially both on iOS and Android as well as on PC. In fact, in just over two weeks on sale, it has already generated millions of dollars in revenue through microtransactions.

More about: Diablo Immortal, Free to Play, Blizzard, Microtransactions and Micropayments.