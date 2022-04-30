If Overwatch 2 seems to you “the same game” it is because its grace is not in the things that have been put in, but in what they have removed

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is officially live, and those lucky enough to have received an invite via email or Twitch drops are already playing. Having spent four hours with A_Seagull in the background, I was also able to enter the renewed hero arena from Blizzard; I must admit that with great anticipation because with more than a thousand hours played to the original, one comes with quite concrete ideas about how the game should feel. And the truth is that, at the moment, the experience is being mostly good. But I have compelling reasons to be worried in the face of the attractiveness and even longevity of this version.

OW2, of course, is one of those games that look the same at first glance and then feel quite different thanks to its list of small big changes —changes that won’t be enough to convince those who already see it as “same game 2”, but will definitely lead to a lot of new tactics and debates among the most enthusiastic. That affects the reworks of various characters, to the passive abilities of each role, but I think the most notable change is the composition of 5 vs. 5 players in which each team plays two DPS, two support characters, plus a single tank. Let’s talk about that topic.

A much more logical and fun action

Without fear of being wrong, I would say that the decline of the original Overwatch has nothing to do with updates; rather, it was a matter of fun. The game has had and has too many barriers, shields, bubbles, counter attacks, freezes, stuns, and even an invincibility mechanic. For a long time, it has been perfectly feasible to combine Reinhardt’s giant shield with Orisa’s at the same time, while Symmetra charges another one that literally 100% covers the entire map and Brigitte supports with the triplet of barrier, push and stun. As new characters arrived, it was becoming slower or less satisfying to play and it was not an individual problem, but one of sandbox.

What I’m loving most about OW2 is that by realizing that mistake, Blizzard has found virtue in remove things instead of adding them. We have fewer shields, firstly because there is now only one tank on each team and secondly because those tanks have changed—Doomfist now falls into that category with a new defense mechanic that he can only use on himself, while Orisa directly sacrifices his shield in favor of the durability of his natural armor. Even DPS have adapted to this philosophy, such that Cassidy’s flash grenade becomes a damage grenade that sticks to the opponent.



Keeping a single tank alive is more exciting: all the attention goes to that character.

Taken together, these changes make Overwatch 2 a game more tense. Playing Soldier 76, I notice that sustained fire puts a lot more pressure on the other team; like Mercy, some resurrections make the difference between winning or losing; and as a Sigma, I have to think better how to manage resources but at least I get more heals than before. I think playing well is more rewarding because it’s more satisfying and the victories feel more deserved than before. That’s the sequel’s big breakthrough, along with other things that I quite liked as well.

The sound section is more forceful.

Characters as troublesome as Bastion feel more righteous.

The ping system is deeper than it seems.

The interface also feels evolved and smart.

Overwatch was never created with just one tank in mind.

And that shows. My favorite character is Roadhog, who has traditionally had the rolled off-tank; a secondary one, complementing the capacities of the main one. So much so that the first thing I do when the main tank goes down is assess the situation to decide whether to retreat or not. But in Overwatch 2, he stands alone. Even with 700 HP (a hundred more than the original) it feels weird. Naked in the face of danger. Innatural. In the same way, like Reinhardt, one has to develop a new way of understanding what to do when the shield loses a part of its maximum capacity, or breaks – it is no longer worth standing back and waiting for the second tank to take position.

That’s bad? Is it a criticism? Not necessarily, it is early to evaluate this type of situation; but of course it is a concern. In OW2, these characters are more dependent on their comrades than ever before, and vice versa. In just a few hours, I’ve seen teams running Doomfist as a tank spread out even more easily than in a quick OW1 game because he’s a mobile tank with clear limitations on holding the front line. There, there is no line of defense around which everyone can orbit, and I suspect that’s going to put a dent in the low elo games or more occasional facet.



Sojourn combines automatic projectile fire with a laser that works as a hitscan.

Of course, Overwatch does not put obstacles when it comes to changing characters, so we will have to wait a bit and see if some are simply better prepared than others for depending on the situation. Yes: the team consistency it is a very real potential problem, even more so knowing that it is the professional players who have been playing and sending impressions to Blizzard for a long time. They are the ones who know the game best, but they are proportionally a minority. And now that the beta is in the hands of everyone or almost everyone, the opinions that are emerging are conflicting. Some think that the game loses identity, and others that it feels much better. This is what I think: it depends on who you play with, more than ever. We’ll see if we don’t go back to 6 vs. 6 in the more relaxed formats.