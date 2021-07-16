If Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP executive is shaped, a deputy CM can be a Hindu: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal stated on Thursday that if the following time the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Birthday party (BSP) alliance involves energy in Punjab, then The submit of a Deputy Leader Minister can be given to an individual from the Hindu neighborhood.Additionally Learn – What used to be the answer of Punjab in Rahul Gandhi’s assembly with PK? Rawat stated – gets ‘Just right Information’ quickly

Badal stated that Punjab can have two deputy leader ministers if his executive is shaped after the meeting elections subsequent yr. Previous, Badal had stated that the submit of a Deputy Leader Minister can be given to a Dalit if the federal government used to be shaped.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Badal stated that if voted to energy, he's going to make the Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance a real consultant of the broader Punjabi tradition and make it an emblem of team spirit, peace and communal team spirit.