If students are struggling with depression, then contact them on this number, MHRD also created Manodarpan website, learn details

new Delhi: The Union Ministry of Human Resource (MHRD) has taken a special initiative for mental health of students, their families and teachers during the Corona crisis period. The Ministry of Development has released online web page and toll-free helpline number to keep the students stress free. The Ministry has also set up a task force on the issue of mental health of students. The ministry has created 'Manodardan' (http://manodarpan.mhrd.gov.in/) website under the PM e-Vidya program. Along with this, national toll-free Helpline number 8448440632 Is also being started. This national helpline number Kovid-19 will continue even after the crisis period.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "The outbreak of Kovid-19 is global and extremely challenging for all. Because of this, the world is not only struggling with a health-emergency, but it has also created a sense of uncertainty and a kind of psychosocial tension in the whole human society. This has had the deepest impact in children and adolescents and they are going through stress, anxiety, fear as well as emotional and practical changes."

He said, "In this period of epidemic, there is a situation of stress among the teachers and parents, due to which they are not able to help the children. After considering all these aspects, the Ministry thought that while it is necessary to focus on education on the one hand, on the other hand it is necessary to give equal importance to the mental health of the students as well."

The help of national level counselors can be taken from this national helpline. Database and directory of these counselors of national level counselors has been made available to various schools and universities across the country.

The work of preparing counseling guidelines for the students, their families and teachers has been completed under ‘nomination’. Its URL has also been put on the website of the ministry. Here advisory, suggestions, posters, videos and important things for psychosocial support, questions and their answers will be given.

A handbook on psychosocial support for children in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resource Development has also been published. In this, an interactive online chat platform for mental health experts for students, their families and teachers has also been started. Health experts will consult and guide you here to overcome mental stress and depression. From time to time, efforts will also be made to connect with everyone through webinars etc.