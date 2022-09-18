If Suikoden doesn’t tell you anything, let me explain why you need to follow up on the remastering of this legendary RPG.

Within the big franchises of Japanese RPGs, the names that maintain the most fame today are titles such as Final Fantasy, Persona/Shin Megami Tensei, Pokémon or Dragon Quest, but along the way there have been many great sagas that, at the time, had much drum. Suikodenfrom the controversial firm Konami, is one of them.

Having their beginnings in 1995, these Konami RPGs had a quality that radically separated them from their contemporaries: the ability to recruit up to 108 unique characters and with their own stories, personalities, designs and animations for your army. Being not only warriors, each one of the members you recruit will be in charge of expanding your experience in some way, sometimes through combat, and others by adding new features to your game.

Yes, these games they are much more that its most peculiar face, and, if you do not know the saga, I am going to tell you several reasons why this return to the fore could excite you. But, what do they have for me to consider them one of the most important RPG sagas in history?

Above the flashy, the Suikoden saga is one of those that has always been praised for its history, and it is not for less. With plots that treat the war from the point of view of the common people, great political intriguesgray characters or contradictory morality, and a large number of moments emotional and memorableIt is a saga worth remembering. Specifically, the two installments that are seeing the remastering treatment are perfect examples of the narrative power of the franchise, although all the games in the same show muscle in this regard.

In addition to that, they are titles that have a lot of playable variety. Just the fact of having various types of combat (turn-based, strategy and duels full of tension) makes them stand out from the monotony, but they are also populated by a lot of mini-games and collectible items that will give you a break between fights.

As if all this were not enough, the saga comes seasoned with a lore enormous to tackle, connecting the various conflicts described in his deliveries both at the historical level as through some recurring elements. It is a franchise that is a pleasure to immerse yourself in and that rewards those who take an interest in its worldbuilding with a lot of details and references the sea of ​​cool.





The 108 characters are also part of this tremendous narrative world. Several of them appear in successive installments, uniting the titles with a common thread and making you become more attached to the colorful members of your army when you see how they evolve between titles. In addition, there are a large number of mysteries tied to them and their origins that you will be able to solve, as if it were a great puzzle, if you take the trouble and the time to get to know them and their circumstances.

The new versions of Suikoden will liven up the experience

Focusing now on the new versions, Suikoden 1 and 2 are going to see some changes that will liven up the experience and make getting into these games easier for those who are a bit reluctant to retro, or even turn-based RPGs. Not only have they had a considerable facelift, adding a new art style, graphic improvements and an interesting remastering of the sound, but now will have autosave and an option to increase the speed of combat.

In short, the resurgence of this legendary franchise is a golden opportunity to connect with it. Even if you’re not a big fan of turn-based RPGs, I think they’re worth a try. They are one of the maximum narrative exponents from the days of the PlayStation 1 and, if you overcome the small barrier to entry they have, you will surely be hooked on everything they have to offer.