If the Babri Masjid had not been demolished, we would not have seen any land worship for the Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Babri Masjid DemolitionVerdict: The Shiv Sena has reacted to the decision that came on Wednesday in the case of the disputed structure of Babri Masjid on 28 December in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which lasted for 28 years. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said – the verdict said that the demolition was not the result of a conspiracy and circumstances, it was an expected decision. We should forget that episode. If the Babri Masjid had not been demolished, we would not have seen any land worship for the Ram temple.

Sena Rajya Sabha member and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "I and my party welcome the Shiv Sena verdict and congratulate Advani ji, Murali Manohar ji, Uma Bharti ji and those acquitted in the case."

I and my party Shiv Sena, welcome the judgment and congratulate Advani ji, Murli Manohar ji, Uma Bharti ji & the people who have been acquitted in the case: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, on the #BabriMasjidDemolitionVerdict https://t.co/WOQAtoYkXQ
– ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Explain that the Shiv Sena was vocal on the issue of Ayodhya and its leadership was actively involved in the party leadership.

Let us know that on December 6, 1992, the disputed structure demolition case was heard for 28 years. After this, the special court of CBI ruled in this criminal case on Wednesday. CBI Special Judge S.K. Yadav has acquitted all 32 accused including Lakrishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar. The court said that the incident of disputed structure was not pre-planned. Only the photographs do not provide evidence of the involvement of the accused in the incident. Saying this, the court acquitted all 32 accused.