If the government has the heart, whether home minister or prime minister, they will go to talk to the farmers themselves: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said – It is our duty to stand in unity with the farmers and stay connected with their feelings. There is and should not be any politics here.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said- "If the government has the heart, whether home minister or prime minister, they themselves will go to talk to them (farmers). This is not a political shutdown. This is our feeling. Farmers' organizations agitating in Delhi are not carrying any political flag. It is our duty to stand in unity with the farmers and stay connected with their feelings. There is no politics happening here nor should it be there.

People should voluntarily participate in it to show support for farmers

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call made by farmers is non-political and the people of the country should voluntarily participate in it to show support for the farmers. Raut said, “People should participate voluntarily in the bandh. This will show true support towards farmers. It is not a political shutdown. By the way, many parties have decided to participate in it. ” Explain that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are supporting the bandh in Maharashtra.