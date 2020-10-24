If the governments of Punjab, Rajasthan obstruct justice in rape cases, I will fight there too: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan have never stopped the way of justice in rape cases, but if they will obstruct the path of justice like the Uttar Pradesh government, then they will I will also fight for justice. Also Read – Prakash Javadekar’s furious attack on Congress, asked- Why is Rahul-Priyanka silent on rape incidents in Congress ruled states?

The Congress leader made the remark at a time when the BJP targeted him and Priyanka Gandhi for adopting a “chosen stand” in atrocities against women and alleged rape and then killing a six-year-old girl in Punjab. Questioned his “silence” about the pouring incident. Also Read – Punjab: A six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hoshiarpur, the victims also burnt the dead body

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Unlike Uttar Pradesh, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan did not deny the rape of the girl, did not threaten the victim’s family and obstructed the course of justice.” “If she does, then I will go to fight the battle of justice there too.” Also Read – Bihar: Double attack on NDA from Nawada, Rahul Gandhi PM, Tejashwi challenged CM, VIDEO

Unlike UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan did not deny that the girl was raped, threatened her family nor obstructed the course of justice. If they do, then I will go to fight for justice there too.#Hathras – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 24, 2020

Taking a dig at the Punjab incident, senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said that the victim is from a migrant family in Bihar. He also took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav about whether Yadav had questioned Rahul Gandhi on the issue during his joint campaigning with him in the state. Another BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of going on a “political tour” in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Significantly, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had gone to meet the family of the victim girl who was allegedly gang-raped and later died in a hospital in Delhi in Hathras in the BJP ruled state of Uttar Pradesh.

