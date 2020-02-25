If The Next Planet Of The Apes Movie Isn’t A Reboot, What Will It Be?

Depart a Remark
In an age when reboots are sometimes pointless and infrequently dwell up the legacy of the beloved properties that impressed them, the fashionable Planet of the Apes trilogy stands aside. Begun with Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2009 and concluded with Matt Reeves’ Warfare for the Planet of the Apes in 2017, the trilogy stands as one in all fashionable cinema’s greatest and a worthy successor to the unique collection that began all of it. Now the query turns into, what’s subsequent?
Warfare for the Planet of the Apes introduced an finish to Caesar’s story, however the Planet of the Apes franchise will proceed. We came upon in December {that a} new movie was on the best way from The Maze Runner director Wes Ball, which would be the former Fox franchise’s first chapter made underneath the Disney company umbrella. But regardless of that change in possession and rumors on the contrary, plainly Wes Ball’s movie won’t be a full reboot of the property.
We now know what Wes Ball’s Planet of the Apes film isn’t… however what’s it? The filmmaker has stated that his film will proceed Caesar’s legacy, however not rather more than that, leaving the thriller intact for now. However mysteries exist to be solved, so it’s price taking a stab at what the following Planet of the Apes film can be. Listed here are a few guesses.
A Direct Sequel
On the finish of Warfare for the Planet of the Apes, Andy Serkis’ Caesar, the messianic warrior chief of the apes, perished after main his individuals throughout the desert to a brand new house and freedom. Earlier than he died, Maurice promised Caesar that he would inform his orphaned younger son Cornelius about who his father was and what he did for the apes. If the following Planet of the Apes movie is to proceed Caesar’s legacy, following Cornelius’ story looks as if probably the most direct and apparent method to do this.
If Wes Ball takes that strategy, basically making Planet of the Apes 4, the movie might inform the story of a younger Cornelius as he learns and grows along with his individuals seeking to him for steerage of their new house. The weight of Caesar’s legacy might weigh closely on the younger chimp, and this might maybe end in one thing akin to The Lion King the place Cornelius rejects his birthright and runs away earlier than coming into his personal. Such an strategy might additionally present how the ape society enters a interval of speedy progress.
A Movie Set Years In The Future
Whereas a direct sequel is likely to be the obvious potential continuation, that doesn’t imply it’s the most probably. One other option to proceed Caesar’s legacy can be to see the fruits of his labor in a distant future. Which means seeing an older Cornelius and a flourishing ape society. Planet of the Apes 4 might try this by leaping a lot additional forward within the timeline than any of the latest sequels. The trilogy confirmed how apes gained larger intelligence and the way humanity fell; now it’s time to see the anthropocene really finish and Earth develop into the planet of the apes that this franchise has been resulting in.
The sequel might discover Cornelius as an grownup in a quickly rising Ape Metropolis. This strategy would additionally enable Wes Ball to discover the load of Caesar’s legacy and the impact that has on Cornelius as he struggles to outlive and cope with selections that his father by no means needed to in a frequently altering world. Will the completely different teams of apes obtain the concord that people couldn’t, or will they fall prey to the identical deadly flaws? Will Cornelius start to erase the reality about humanity from historical past? This strategy would enable Wes Ball to select up threads from the earlier movies, whereas telling a narrative that feels completely different and new.
A Remake Of The Unique
Whether or not it occurs with the following movie, on the finish of one other trilogy or some other place down the road, the fashionable Planet of the Apes appears to be hurtling in direction of a remake of the 1968 unique Planet of the Apes. This would possibly seem to be a foul concept and usually a remake of an iconic movie is to be averted, however we’ve already seen Planet of the Apes remade as soon as (poorly), and given the standard of the present collection there may be motive to imagine a brand new remake might succeed the place the earlier one failed.
The unique movie takes place far, far into the longer term, in order is it’s tough for the 2 iterations of this franchise to line up precisely. This remake can be set within the Rise/Daybreak/Warfare continuity and the seeds have already been planted for this movie with Easter eggs launched within the earlier motion pictures. Possibly Wes Ball is able to watch these seeds develop by leaping this franchise into the longer term with a remake of Planet of the Apes. With new expertise and variations within the story, a remake would absolutely appear and feel very completely different, whereas nonetheless having the ability to hit the identical main beats as the unique movie.
One thing Else?
Wes Ball’s assertion on his Planet of the Apes movie signifies he has some surprises in retailer, so maybe his movie won’t take among the extra apparent paths we expect. His language about persevering with Caesar’s legacy permits for a latitude of interpretations. Caesar’s legacy doesn’t should be one in all blood, however concepts and a motion. The fable of Caesar might carry to different elements of the nation and the world, inspiring others. As we noticed with Dangerous Ape in Warfare for the Planet of the Apes, there are clever apes on the market that weren’t a part of Caesar’s group that might actually open up the probabilities on this world.
Possibly the brand new movie might comply with a completely completely different group of apes that got here into their very own underneath completely different circumstances and constructed a a lot completely different society than Caesar’s. The movie might then dovetail with the earlier trilogy by having the 2 disparate teams meet up. There are many instructions a brand new Apes film might go each geographically and temporally. It seems like Wes Ball could have a number of methods up his sleeve and that makes the prospect of a brand new Planet of the Apes film much more intriguing.
No matter precisely Wes Ball’s Planet of the Apes film finally ends up being, it’s thrilling to know that the legacy of Caesar and Rupert Wyatt/Matt Reeves’ movies will proceed. We’ll hold you up to date on Planet of the Apes 4 or no matter it winds up being referred to as as information develops.
