If The Next Planet Of The Apes Movie Isn’t A Reboot, What Will It Be?

A Remake Of The Unique

Whether or not it occurs with the following movie, on the finish of one other trilogy or some other place down the road, the fashionable Planet of the Apes appears to be hurtling in direction of a remake of the 1968 unique Planet of the Apes. This would possibly seem to be a foul concept and usually a remake of an iconic movie is to be averted, however we’ve already seen Planet of the Apes remade as soon as (poorly), and given the standard of the present collection there may be motive to imagine a brand new remake might succeed the place the earlier one failed.