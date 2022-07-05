If the remake of The Last of Us for PS5 seems expensive to you, this offer leaves it to you at a much more affordable price

The base price of the new Naughty Dog game is 79.99 euros, but it can be obtained at 55.99 (SOLD OUT)

Update: The offer of 55.99 euros is no longer available in the store, although it is unknown if there will be a similar promotion again soon. Currently, the game is offered again at a price of 69.99 euros, which, although it is lower than the official price, does not mean the initial 24 euros discount.

original news: With the announcement of remake del The Last of Us originalnow called The Last of Us: Part I, Sony now has a big release confirmed for the second half of the year on PlayStation 5 since, although it is the return of a game released in 2013, it is one of the most beloved and best valued by players and press.

Its price in the Store is 79.99 eurosHowever, much of the criticism that PlayStation and Naughty Dog have received has not only to do with the fact that some find it unnecessary to remake a game that already has a remaster. Several point out that its base price, 79.99 euros (at least on the PlayStation Store), it’s too high, and they’re even surprised that the game now costs more than when the original was released on PS3.

If you are one of those but still want to get hold of it, you have a good opportunity with the Amazon offer that we bring you today. You can get pre-purchase The Last of Us: Part I for PS5 in physical for 55.99 eurosbeing at the time of writing these lines the best-selling title in the store.

Buy The Last of Us: Part I for PS5 for 55.99 euros

If you prefer to wait, we remind you that the Naughty Dog game launches on Sony’s next-generation console on September 2 of this same year, although a PC version is also in development. And, if what interests you are other versions, you can take a look at the special editions of the game, although some of them are already sold out.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: The Last of Us, Offers, The Last of Us: Part I, PS5, Discounts and Amazon.