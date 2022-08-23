If the remake of The Last of Us improves its graphics, shouldn’t its voices also be re-recorded? Joel’s voice responds

The strength of The Last of Us remake is that it will use the technical muscle of its second part to make everything seem more real, more intense and visceral. We chatted with Lorenzo Beteta, the voice of Joel, to ask him if it wouldn’t have been interesting to also do a remake with the voices.

Lorenzo Beteta is the voice of Joel in The Last of Us and its continuation, but his relationship with the game did not end there. He played both video games and even replayed the second one, because Lorenzo feels very close to Joel. “To me I liked a lot the scenes with Ellie, the most human and close (…). Perhaps because I have children, and the fact that Ellie is like his daughter to him made me very close to him”, he tells me. I had the opportunity to chat with him recently. Before the interview, they explained to us that his opinion would be interesting despite that he was not going to participate in the remake of the original The reason is that Naughty Dog has “respected the dubbing of the original game to the maximum.” I fully understand this artistic decision, but, if the graphics are improved, expression, texture and truth are added, wouldn’t it be interesting to re-record the voices? If now those faces tell their stories with more energy, wouldn’t it be interesting if that energy was also in the vocal work?

Lorenzo explains the recording process to me: “I don’t record on the character’s face, but on the actor’s face with a lot of little things on on his head or on the audio in English (…), and I try to imitate that emotion”. From what Beteta tells me, the answer to my question would be no, that it is not necessary to re-record the voices because what he does is double who plays Joel, that is, Troy Baker. And the performance of this actor is not affected by any remake. However, he adds: “Having played it, yes, at times I would have modified things. I should have stuck to those gestures in another way.” The problem with recording voices in a video game is this. Right now I’m playing God of War, and there are times when Kratos addresses his son but the emotion he transmits is not exactly what the moment calls for. And it’s not the actor’s fault; Of course, it is not the fault of the talented Rafael Azcárraga, but of the way in which these sessions are carried out. Audio waves, actor faces or modeling out of context of the video game characters are used. I think it would be interesting if, when creating a remake, and having played the voice actors to the full game, those voices were recaptured. That way, the interpretation of emotions would be perfect.

I ask him about it and he replies: “I could answer that by seeing how the faces match the new expressions and the interpretation we made. (…) It may be that the circumstance arises that our interpretation remains a little below because now the expressions be a little more powerful. In that case, yes it would have been important re-record our version to adapt it more to the faces, because we have to stick to the faces of the characters. (…) If the expression is more powerful, your interpretation has to give one more degree. (…) I don’t know if what is going to come out now is really a significant change in expressions or if they look something more like what an 8K is now, a much sharper image. I think that we will all discover that at the same time in September”. Lorenzo, in his opinion, explains to me that if the faces of the characters have more force, their interpretation must also have it since they “glue”, they look at their faces. Apparently in the trailers and gameplays, faces like Ellie or Tess, they do have that extra strength.

If the graphics improve, do the voices have to be re-recorded?

Of course, this does not mean that the original work of the voice actors will not marry with the remake of The Last of Us Remake Part I. Both the voices of Lorenzo Beteta and María Blanco are wonderful, and I have a hard time understanding this work without them, but bearing in mind that both have the complete material, that the expression has been changed and that they have developed a very special relationship with the characters, wouldn’t it have been their thing to have them again to give their performance definitive? “We, the actress who plays Ellie and I, would talk about the characters and the game on the recordings when she left and I came on, and even when we were on different recordings, about them or about how we were recording according to what scene. (…) Outside of work we talked a lot, María Blanco and I, about their relationship (…), but we lacked a lot of context. The recording of the video game lasted a long time, there were many days of recording and not correlative, it jumped back and went a lot forward, and we lost the moment in which it was being done (…). Me, once having played both parts, and knowing the relationship between them and everything about the video game, there are parts that I would do differently, I am convinced“.

Naughty Dog has understood that it did not do dubbing again because the work done was already goodI would like this article to serve to value the work of these actors, to encourage the studios to count on them for these remakes. Also so that when we review these revisions, we take into account how the voices have been reworked once the graphics have been adjusted. I perfectly understand Naughty Dog’s artistic decision to preserve the original dubbing, I think they understood that it wasn’t necessary because the work done was already good. But if the intention of this remake is to give more truth to their game, wouldn’t it have been ideal to have Lorenzo Beteta and María Blanco again now that they have played the full game, they know their characters more and feel them as their own?