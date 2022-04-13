If the trailer for Stranger Things 4 has left you speechless, prepare for its premiere with these 4 games in the series

Although the franchise does not have a large number of video games, they will be a delight for any fan.

It seems unbelievable that almost 6 years have passed since the premiere of Stranger Thingsone of the many series that hooked a large number of viewers to Netflix. Since then, the powers (and the problems) of Eleven have not stopped growing both in the subsequent chapters and in the field of the video game. And now that the fourth season is approaching, we have not been able to avoid remembering some of the titles that took this gang to the digital field.

We must admit that the series directed by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer y Shawn Levy has enjoyed more success on the small screen than in the video game, but this does not mean that many fans have been entertained by some of the adventures that we remember today. Special mention deserves the Telltale Games game that was canceled with the closure of the company, since its later return to the video game industry has not resulted in the recovery of old projects.

Stranger Things 3: The Game Eleven and company have found themselves in more than one gloomy situation, and this is enough excuse to extrapolate the characteristics of Stranger Things towards a beat’em up with a classic cut. With the presence of the 12 main characters, we have the opportunity to explore the powers of Eleven through a very particular proposal. Stranger Things: Will’s Side Quest Although Telltale Games isn’t done with its project, Stranger Things lends itself to the visual novel genre. 2nd Studio has explored the possibilities behind this option and, as a result, has given us an exploration and puzzle title that is not lacking in horror overtones. Stranger Things: The Game The field of mobile phones is not left out of the success of Stranger Things, and that is why we also have a game for Android and iOS that combines exploration, mystery, and a simple progression system with eighties-style 2D graphics. Stranger Things: The VR Experience This idea will delight fans of the most immersive horror, as the paranormal elements of Stranger Things are ideal to be explored with the PlayStation PS VR device. In this way, we have the opportunity to travel to the most iconic places in the series and experience sensations that, apart from being indescribable, will make our hair stand on end.

Waiting for great video games set in its universe, what Stranger Things can boast of is having been the protagonist of varios crossovers that have united characters and themes of the series with some great successes in the sector. The first to review is more than obvious, Fortnite, which in 2019 did not hesitate to flood its island with portals to the world upside down. Another example is found in Dead by Daylight, where the multiplayer horror title served as a home for Steve, Nancy and even the Demogorgon. Minecraft, Rocket League, SMITE or The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross among other titles have also had some kind of collaboration with the Netflix showwhich does not stop raising public expectations around May 27, the premiere date of its Season 4.

