If the transaction has failed, the bank will give you a compensation of 100 rupees a day, know what is the way

Bank Transaction Rules: Shortly after deducting money from your bank account under any item, your money comes back into the account. But there are times when it takes some time to get your money. At times, it is also seen that the customer has to file a complaint for his money. If you do not know about this rule of the bank, then tell that if the money does not return within 7 days of filing the complaint, the bank gives you a compensation of Rs 100 per day. In the case of failed transactions, these rules of RBI (RBI) are applicable from 20 September 2019. You should also know these rules….

Complaint on UPI app like this

If the money is not returned on your digital transaction, you can use the UPI app UPI APP You can go and file your complaint. For this, you have to go to the payment history option. Here you have to go to Rage Dispute. Register your complaint on Rage Dispute. If your complaint is found correct, the bank will return your money.

Complain about ATM transaction failure

To get a penalty from the bank, you have to file a complaint within 30 days after the transaction failure. You have to lodge your complaint with the transaction slip or account statement in the bank. Apart from this, you will have to tell the details of your ATM card to the bank’s authorized employee. If your money is not returned within 7 days then you will have to fill the Annexure 5 form. The day you fill this form, your penalty will start from the same day.

It is very important to know these rules. In this way you can get your money back from the bank if the transaction fails. The bank will have to return the money as penalty.