If the white color looks yellowish on your HDR monitor, it is due to a bug in Windows 11 (which will not be solved until January)

When Microsoft officially introduced Windows 11, one of the Windows 11 functionality that the company specifically highlighted was Auto HDR, which allows DirectX 11+-based games render a much wider range of brightness and colors, thus giving images greater depth… that can only be appreciated, of course, if we have an HDR monitor.

This promise was one more in a long list of functions that convinced thousands of users to be among the first to try the new operating system.





However, many others stood by, aware of the fact that in these cases many bugs end up coming to the surface in the first months, and preferring to abandon Windows 10 only when those were definitely solved.

And it has been precisely a bug related to HDR monitors what Microsoft has now recognized. Redmond engineers recognize that

“some image editing programs may not display colors correctly on certain HDR displays [de tal forma que] white colors could show up in bright yellow or other colors. “

This bug affects all builds of Windows 11 21H2

A problem with the Windows API, not the image programs

As they explain, the origin of the problem lies in the Win32 API, not the affected image editing applications, so updating them will not help: the only solution for affected Windows 11 users is to wait …

… for Windows developers to finish creating a patch for this bug that – according to the notice issued by Microsoft – will not be available, foreseeably, until the end of January.

“Not all color profile management programs are affected […] The color profile options available on the Windows 11 configuration page, including Microsoft’s color control, are expected to work correctly. “

Probably members of the Insider program can access the aforementioned update before the rest, but if you are suffering from this problem on a computer that you use to work, we do not recommend opting for this solution, but rather be patient during this long month of waiting.