If there is any work to be done soon, banks will be closed for 15 days in October, know

Bank Close: Many festivals are coming in the month of October, due to which many government offices along with the bank are also closed. Let us tell you that in October the bank will be closed for 15 days. In such a situation, if you have any work related to the bank, which has to be disposed of by going to the bank branch, then settle it soon. Meanwhile, whenever you go to the bank from someone, then you must know that the bank is not on that day.

According to RBI guidelines, the banks functioning in the country are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month in addition to Sundays, with some additional holidays in October and some regional festivals. Banks will have holidays in some states of the country on these festivals.

Know when and where the holidays are….

02 October – Due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, there will be bank holidays across the country.

04 October – Being a Sunday, banks will have a weekly holiday.

10 October – It will be a holiday because it is the second Saturday of the month.

11 October – Due to Sunday, banks will be closed across the country.

17 October – Banks in Assam and Manipur will remain closed due to Kati Bihu / Mera Chauran Hoba of Lanningthau Sanamahi.

18 October – Due to Sunday, banks will be closed across the country.

23 October – Durga is Maha Saptami, on this day banks will be holidayed in Tripura, West Bengal and Meghalaya.

24 October – Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Kochi, West Bengal, Bihar and Kerala on the day of Durga Mahashtami. But on this day, due to the fourth Saturday, banks will be closed across the country.

25 October – Due to Sunday, banks will be closed across the country.

26 October – Due to Vijayadashami, banks will be closed all over the country.