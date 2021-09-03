“If they don’t win, they have nothing to do in Qatar 2022”: Faitelson al Tri’s warning

Faitelson believes that the Mexican team will define its luck in Qatar 2022 from the qualifiers (Photo: Reuters / Captura ESPN)

The day came where Mexican team will start his way towards the Qatar World Cup 2022. Gerardo’s set Tata Martino will receive his first rival from the World Cup hexagonal, at the Jamaica national team, where he will have to compete with some important absences for the team.

Despite the insistence of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for bringing Raul Jimenez for the first match, the goal was not achieved and the Tata he will have to assert himself with an alternative team, making up for the absences of those who could not meet with the team.

And it is that after the defeat in the final against USA from gold Cup and of the Nations League, the criticisms of the national teams did not wait, because despite the fact that they had dodged the general phases with convincing results, the double defeat at the hands of the Americans caused the work of the Tata and of the footballers.

Mexico is coming off two recent losses to the United States in two Concacaf tournament finals (Photo: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports)

With that shadow above, their first knockout match could once again define the quality with which they could compete in the World Cup, or at least that was the projection of David Faitelson. The controversial journalist from ESPN pointed out that if the Aztec team does not achieve a “convincing” result against Jamaica, he would have no reason to travel to Qatar.

Through his Twitter account he shared his analysis of the squad Tricolor, As he questioned in a “logical” way the possible result of the team and the consequences it could bring to Mexico. This is how he argued on social networks:

“Let’s start from this logic: If Mexico is not able to convincingly beat Jamaica in the Aztec State, it has nothing to do in Qatar 2022 …”

David Faitelson against the Mexican national team (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

In a second publication he referred to the absences that will be on the court and explained that should not be a reason to justify a defeat. He added that Martino’s summoned list has what it takes to be able to shine a “competitive sense”, he also added that regardless of the result against Jamaica, it is a teamwork, where everyone should

“With what you have, Mexico must reach him to show a competitive sense in this football area. There are important absences, but a Mexican team wins or loses, always, as a team … “, wrote Faitelson on social networks.

Although the two recent failures of the senior team were the subject of ridicule and criticism, in contrast, the result obtained by the U-24 in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics give a different picture to the new Mexican team, since several of the medalists will compete in the first eliminatory matches.

David Faitelson pointed out that the Olympic medalists could bring positive elements to the Tri (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

With the reference in hand, Faitelson explained that this new perspective would give a different combination to the team and greater opportunities to Tata to be able to get a victory at the Azteca Stadium. The olympic medal It allowed him to regain confidence in the national team, since most of the young people could participate with the oldest once their time in Tokyo was over.

“Mexico has obviously been dragging two failures in the summer, but also a success of great proportions: winning the bronze in Tokyo by playing football well is not a minor thing and should and can be reflected in this tie selection… ”, Argued the journalist.

At 9:00 p.m., the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will witness the debut of the Tri on his way to get his pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022, an event that excites all football fans.

