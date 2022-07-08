If they make a remake of the classic Final Fantasy, let it be like the one from Live A Live

Do you like JRPGs? Are you one of those who enjoyed the jewels of the 16 bits? Then read on, because there’s a good chance you’ll love Live A Live. Eight stories in the same game that involves the resurrection, in the form of a remake, of a jewel lost in time.

Since Octopath Traveler was released, who else and who least has dreamed that Square Enix would apply its wonderful visual style HD-2D to do some remake of the classic Final Fantasy. I have seen you comment on it and I also agree with the proposal. In fact, now that idea has gained even more force when I have tried Live A Live for Nintendo Switch, which involves the rescue of a classic JRPG that never came to our lands. There for its premiere in 1994 for Super Nintendo, it stayed in Japanese territory, with derisory sales figures, especially if we compare them with the great role-playing sagas of the time.

But it was a game from the legendary Squaresoft, and we already know what that means. In fact, playing it today is still a real delight, even more so if we consider its brave and innovative proposal: live several stories in the same game. Total, eight different plots that we can freely select at the beginning of the game, and even switch between them at any time. I had a great time in this first contact, and in fact I am aware that many of you have already done so, since in the recent Nintendo Direct a demo was announced and is now available. And if not, then I’ll tell you why you should have it on your radar. At the moment, it seems like a great RPG to me.

8 JRPG experiences in one

You are allowed to leave a story at any time to switch between themA fairly simple way to tell you what Live A Live is is to tell you that it’s eight JPRG experiences in one. Obviously, all share a playable base, based on exploration and the combat system, but beyond this the truth is that they are very different from each other. And I’m not only saying this because of the thematic part, with times as disparate as prehistory or the space future, but because each chapter has characters with different characteristics and abilities, which make the exploration itself feel different.

For example, in the Imperial China episode we will have to decide which disciple we will train among three candidates, while in the Edo Period we will control a shinobi in his infiltration in a castle full of traps and combats. Usually, it is fairly limited scenarios, as is the case of the far future chapter, in which we find ourselves inside a ship with a threatening creature. However, even in these cases there is a small environment to explore or even a map to guide us, so you can get an idea that each story has its own reason for being.

Each of the 8 episodes has, of course, its own characters and situations, as well as a denouement with its respective final boss. From what I have been able to verify (although it will be something that will confirm you in the analysis) they can be overcome in a few hours, and in fact the original SNES game was planned so that each story could be overcome in a single day. However, do not think that there are few hours of play, and the feeling I have right now is that its duration is similar to that of the JRPGs of the time. Of course, you can save games, and the best thing is that you are allowed to leave a story at any time to switch between them. A superbly resolved idea.

The stories that I have lived so far have seemed interesting to me to follow, with a translation of texts in Spanish who is also very pampered. I also liked the combat, with an Active Time Battle scheme, but this time combined with a tactical grid. This gives rise to a quite unique combat system, because every time you move your characters one space, you refill the attack meter (both yours and your enemies). This simple detail conditions everything, and it is that you must not only take into account the action or skill to use, but also how much you are going to move.

Positioning on this particular board is therefore essential. Each attack and technique has its range of action, something you should always keep in mind. In addition, each opponent is resistant or vulnerable to certain actions, something that further encourages the tactical-strategic thinking. In the hours I’ve been playing I haven’t gotten bored of the proposal, so it’s a good indication that the battles are working. We’ll see if in the long term, and once the adventure is over, I think the same… but I’m confident.

This remake has transformed the original artistic idea into a true 2D showAnother aspect of Live A Live that surprises me, and I encourage you to check it out, is that the original SNES game was not technically amazing. In fact, it was one of the most criticized aspects of its day. However, this remake has transformed the original artistic idea into a true 2D spectacle. That’s why I say that I wish they would make such an elaborate remake of the original Final Fantasy, because it’s just wonderful. In this case, the game is unrecognizablebut respecting the original designs of the various manga artists who worked on it initially.

It was an ambitious production for the time, with names today as important as Takashi Tokita (Chrono Trigger y Parasite Eve) o Yoko Shimomura, the regular composer for Kingdom Hearts. A crazy game that I am sure many people did not know about, but I am very glad that it has returned, and also with this splendor. So now you know, if you want a quality old-fashioned JRPG, go for it. In a few days I will be able to tell you the whole experience and tell you if it is definitely all that it seems.