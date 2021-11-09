If they qualify for the league, this would be the capacity for the Chivas stadium

Akron Stadium would open its doors to more fans (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

At present, the battle against COVID-19 is not yet won and care continues to prevent relapses and flare-ups, the health authorities still await with restrictions. However, the government of Jalisco, led by Enrique Alfaro, announced this Monday that outdoor stadiums may have a maximum capacity of 90%, which would benefit the two Liga MX teams belonging to Perla Tapatia: Atlas and Guadalajara.

Atlas will be able to count on a greater number of fans in the Jalisco Stadium to play the quarterfinals, the same situation that smiles at Chivas in case they can come out with the victory against Puebla in the reclassification duel that will take place in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

“Soccer stadiums will pass the 35% approved each time by the Jalisco State Board of Health, it was established as a 90% capacity in outdoor stadiums. So the stadiums that are closed will be reviewed by the Board of Health, “he said. Anna Bárbara Casillas, General Strategic Social Development Coordinator.

Both teams could play the league with almost full access (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

According to the information, Atlas and Guadalajara They will be able to receive more fans than they had previously contemplated with 35 percent due to the events of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this rule will come into force when the quarterfinal round of the MX League.

The Sacred Flock is waiting to face its next commitment in the repechage as a visitor at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in front of its Puebla synodal, which is contemplated to clash forces between November 20 and 21, after the camotero team finished in the seventh place with a total of 24 accumulated points; while the team led by Marcelo Michel Leaño ended up accumulating 22 units throughout the Mexican tournament that placed them as tenth place in the general table of the Opening 2021.

In the event that Chivas could come out with a victory for the Puebla capital, it will have to play the quarterfinals, and in that instance, it would have to play the first leg in the vicinity of the Akron Stadium, a match that could be played between November 24 or 25.

Atlas has guaranteed his pass within the league (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

On the other side of the coin, Atlas remained in second place in the final stretch of the Mexican competition and will have to face his next commitment until the weekend of November 27 and 28, dates on which the meetings are scheduled to be scheduled. back in the quarterfinals of the tournament Scream Mexico 2021.

Since last May, the Jalisco Stadium was able to reopen its doors for a total of 19, 257 fans, while Chivas was able to put up to 16, 181 people.

Was the same Jalisco State Health Board who gave the authorization for both teams to increase their capacity to 35 percent for the final stretch of the previous tournament. On that occasion, the rojinegros ensured the presence of their fans in the building that has been the scene of two World Cups, when they faced the Tigres in the reclassification phase; while Guadalajara had to get into the Hidalgo Stadium and fell to Pachuca in the same round.

