If Trixie knows about Lucifer, she could transform one character’s life

Lucifer’s true id is changing into an more and more open secret, to such an extent that one character on the fantasy drama might already bear in mind that he’s the Lord of Hell.

Season 5 lastly arrived on Netflix final month, dropping quite a lot of main bombshells on its characters, together with LAPD Detective Dan Espinoza.

After harbouring a playful rivalry with Lucifer since season one, their fragile friendship was put to the last word take a look at at in season 5, when Detective Douche lastly noticed his colleague’s actual face.

In consequence, it seems that solely two principal characters on Lucifer, Ella and Trixie, stay unaware of who they’re rubbing shoulders with – however some followers have speculated that may not be the case.

Trixie has proven indicators all through the previous 5 seasons that she could also be conscious that Lucifer is the precise satan and star Kevin Alejandro is amongst those that assume she’s forward of the curve.

“I imply that’s… I feel it’s a powerful evaluation,” he informed Metro. “You understand kids are recognized to have kind of simply this different sense earlier than we’re weathered and chipped away by life.

“So, you recognize, I wouldn’t be stunned if she didn’t know somewhat bit greater than the remainder!”

As Lucifer approaches its last season, followers expect Trixie to play a significant half in how the story wraps up and RadioTimes.com has one concept about the affect she could have.

If Decker’s daughter secretly knows Lucifer’s true id, by extension she has possible discovered that Maze is from hell too, which could show essential within the episodes to come back.

In spite of everything, Maze has spent the final season craving for soul, which might enable her to make a non secular reference to the people she surrounds herself with.

Nevertheless, Maze has already solid a powerful bond with Trixie, taking care of her on quite a few events and even revealing her actual face when she took her trick-or-treating.

Regardless of Lucifer’s repeated claims that it’s inconceivable for a demon to have a soul, Maze’s kindness in direction of Trixie suggests she is quite near growing one.



With God now strolling the Earth, as revealed within the Lucifer ending of season 5 half one, Maze has an opportunity to attraction to the almighty himself about getting a soul – and if she desires a personality witness, she want look no additional than Trixie.

If Trixie is clued up on all issues celestial as Alejandro has steered, she has the arrogance, persuasiveness and likability to make a case for her greatest pal Maze being granted a soul.

Because the daughter of a literal reward from God (AKA Chloe Decker), Trixie’s endorsement would carry some weight and her bond with a demon can be an eye-opener on how even these thought misplaced can change for the higher.

It could be a pleasure to see Maze get such a cheerful ending, as followers have been heartbroken by her current struggles, which started after she was deserted by Eve on the finish of season 4.

In fact, Trixie isn’t the one thriller heading into half two of season 5, and now we have loads extra Lucifer questions that we’d like answered quickly.

