If Wordle falls short, this daily logic game is quite a challenge

Earlier this year, Wordle hit the ground running with one of its strongest points being the fact that you can only play once a day. There is no risk of spending hours and hours combining words (unless you speak many languages ​​and can play on several platforms from different countries). These one game a day games became popular and now we have discovered one more.

Figure Game is a color puzzle and you The goal is to get rid of all the tiles in a few limited moves.. Every day you have a new puzzle and you can share your results with your friends if you like a bit of competition.

You have 11 moves and, with them, you can only remove the tiles that are at the bottom. It can be from a single tile, if there is no other of the same color nearby, to a group of tiles that are together and share a color. The ultimate goal is to clean the panel. And it’s not that simple. Therefore, what does vary from Wordle is that, in this case, if you can’t solve it, it gives you more opportunities, always with the same puzzle, yes.





If you find yourself getting stuck on attempts, there are clues. Everything is in English and when you see that it gives you a “hint” and tells you where you should start the play to have more chances to get the screen clean, you should pay attention to it.

When you win the game, in one of your attempts, it gives you results such as what percentage of people in the world have achieved it on that day, and a graph of the attempts of the rest of the players. In addition, you can click on the blue share box and your result of the day is copied and you can send it by courier to your contacts to see what they get and compete.

a collaborative game

The creator of this website (there is no app) says that he did this “for fun” and because I like short daily puzzle games. I was inspired by games like Wordle, Threes, Tetris and Monument Valley. It does not use cookies or trackers. Use your browser’s localStorage to keep track of the state of the game.

For analysis, it uses a very basic analysis tool, focused on privacy, called Umami, to understand general usage trends. These analyzes do not include any personally identifiable information about you. It also carries a chat widget that also promises privacy, called Crisp, which you can use to contact the game’s creator with comments or questions. When you start a chat, Crisp will set a cookie. If you want to avoid it, you can send a message on Twitter to your personal account.

Figure has been built collaboratively with people working on the following free and open source software projects: Lexend (fuente), Lora (fuente), Framer Motion, React, ReduxNext.js, PostgreSQL, Tailwind CSS, y Umami.