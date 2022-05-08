If you accept cookies but you don’t know what they are, you are doing the same as most Spaniards, even if it is not the best

A new study states that 60% of people in Spain accept cookies when they access a website without knowing what this means and without knowing what permissions they offer over your private information. This is according to a study conducted by Avast, an antivirus manufacturer.

We must remember that when we offer our cookies, all of them, we are offering information about our behaviors and interests (which is still private and personal information) to websites and browsers. In fact, that is why it is so regulated in the European Union and, therefore, there are companies that avoid giving you the button to reject them all, because they are very interested in having this information saved so that they can later offer you advertising, for example.

Also, just 13% of the sample said they rejected them and only 14% acknowledged consulting the cookie privacy policy of the website they visit, as well as configuring which ones to accept or reject.

46% of those who visit websites do nothing about cookies while 39% delete them manually. Just 16% use specific software to help eliminate them automatically. One in 5 respondents have admitted to not being sure whether cookies are good or bad.

What are cookies

A cookie is a data file that a web page sends to your computer when you visit it. It’s the same if you are accessing the web from the computer or from the mobile, the storage of the cookie will always be requested.

Cookies are usually used mainly for two purposes: to remember accesses and to know browsing habits. Cookies allow web pages to identify your computer, and therefore if you enter them again they will be able to remember who you are and what have you done before inside them.

It should be said that cookies are not bad by nature, since they are useful in remembering your settings or the websites you have visited in your current browsing session. the problem comes when used to collect information from you and the web doesn’t even give you the option to opt out easily.