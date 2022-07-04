If you are a fan of Crash and you have plenty of money, these new Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled figures are for you

First 4 Figures has revealed detailed statues of the enigmatic character.

First 4 Figures, a company dedicated to design figures for collectors of very prominent sagas in the video game industry, has announced that it already has pre-orders available for three figures in different editions of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled. Each edition has its slight differences and also carries a price increase compared to the previous one.

The standard, exclusive and definitive editions offer a perspective of Crash Bandicoot driving his kart. The estimated release date of these editions are dated for the second quarter of 2023, from April to June. Currently, in the First 4 Figures store there is a discount which allows you to reserve the statue. said discount ends 20 daysspecifically on July 22. offer a perspective of Crash Bandicoot driving his kart. The estimated release date of these editions are dated for the, from April to June. Currently,which allows you to reserve the statue. said discountspecifically on July 22.

Currently the price of the standard edition is $599.99the exclusive edition of $617.99 and the definitive edition of $695.99. without the discount prices are about 50 euros more high in each version, i.e. $647.99, $665.99 and $695.99, respectively. The figures will also come with limited identification numbering and an authentication card.

The definitive edition brings differential elements compared to the previous two, which are very similar to each other. These are the Warp orb and a follow-on missile with explosion effects. What’s more, too It will have an internal LED that will give a point more realism to the figure. In this regard, it has been announced that July PS Plus Essential will bring the latest installment of this famous marsupial, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

