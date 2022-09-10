If you are a fan of the most classic Disney, pay attention to Illusion Island, an exclusive platform for Nintendo Switch

“Join the Fab Four on a new quest to explore the mysterious islands of Monoth.”

In the days of SNES and SEGA Mega Drive, several video games starring Disney characters were very successful in their commitment to the action genre and platforms. Now, hand in hand Play Studioswe have known during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase the development in exclusive to Nintendo Switch from Disney Illusion Island, a colorful adventure starring Disney’s Fab Four.

“Join the Fab Four on a new mission to explore the mysterious islands of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster,” we can read in a brief description shared from Disney about the video game. Thus, players will be able to enjoy a story commanded by Mickey, Minney, Goofy y Donald in which they have to travel to challenging levels with different biomes or themes.

As can be seen in the trailer, we are facing a four player multiplayer adventure and where, in fact, it seems that teamwork will be necessary to move forward. We will have to wait for future press releases to delve deeper into its gameplay, but for now Nintendo Switch fans can expect a game in 2023 where they play four of Disney’s great characters again.

Speaking of Disney, Disney Dreamlight Valley has been in early access for a few days and you will soon be able to read some impressions on 3DGames. The adventure has been seen during this Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, confirming the arrival of a new world starring the Toy Story characters. Other titles like Mirrorverse and Disney Speedstorm have also left news.

More about: Disney Illusion Island, Dlala Studios and Disney.