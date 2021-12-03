If you are a Pokémon fan, this Charizard figure will make you fall in love, but be prepared, it costs almost $ 1,000

UNiQUE ART Studios has presented a huge polyresin statue measuring 75 cm tall and weighing almost 20 kg.

Without a doubt we are in full season of Pokémon, the saga turns 25 years old and we have not stopped receiving news and many fan items. This past month we got to know one of the most exclusive objects of the saga from the hand of Baccarat, a 20,000 euro crystal Pikáchu limited to just 25 units.

It has led lighting for the flamesAlthough the sum to which this huge charizard figure it is very far from that figure, it is not suitable for all pockets. It is a polyresin statue manufactured by UNiQUE ART Studios where we are presented with the majestic fire-type pokémon flying over flames. In addition to the main material, it has several pieces of different materials and with LED lighting.

The figure will not arrive until the third quarter of 2022The size of the figure amounts to 74 cm high, 55 cm wide and 64 cm deep, with a weight of 18.8 kg. It is a limited series that is already available to reserve in stores and with a price of 829 dollars. If you dare to get it, you should know that you will still have to wait to have it at home, the figure will not start shipping until third quarter of 2022.

