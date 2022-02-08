If you are curious about Lost Ark and its RPG action, these almost 20 minutes of gameplay will answer your questions

In just a few hours some players will already be able to enjoy the video game published by Amazon.

After triumphing in Asia, the long-awaited Lost Ark prepares its landing in the West, where this action and role-playing video game will be released in just a few days for free, although on February 8 some players with a founder’s pack will have the opportunity to enter his fantasy world. What is special about this title? Why is there so much talk about him? On the verge of its launch, the authors of Lost Ark have published an extensive video gameplay of almost 20 minutes of duration that details in depth about what we can expect from this PC video game.

Already available for preload on Steam, with nearly 70GB of data, Lost Ark is an action RPG that pits us against countless hordes of monsters as various heroes with their own special abilities and combat gear. Whether alone or together with other players, we will have to deal with numerous enemies in a wide variety of scenarios to which we will go traveling through a gigantic world map that will even require the use of vehicles such as a ship.

This Lost Ark gameplay video also touches on other details such as the soundtrack, which will include songs from very different musical styles, or present some battles against final bosses, which promise to break the monotony by facing players with different challenges than usual.

With everything planned for the launch of Lost Ark as a free game, this title is Amazon Games’ big bet for the first months of 2022.

More about: Lost Ark.