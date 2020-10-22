If you are going to get life insurance, then know this warning of Supreme Court, it will not be difficult.

new Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the contract of insurance is based on excessive trust and those who want to take life insurance have the responsibility to disclose all the facts while taking insurance. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said, “The contract of insurance is based on extreme trust. Proposers, who want to get life insurance, have an obligation to disclose all the facts so that the insurer can consider the appropriate risk. ” Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: Serious allegations of a woman – ‘5 policemen kept raping for 10 days in lockup’, investigation started

The apex court said that the proposal form contains a column to explain the already existing disease, from which the insurer guesses the actual risk of such person. In March this year, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ordered the insurer to pay the entire amount of death claim of the deceased's mother with interest, which was rejected by the apex court. The insurer informed the apex court that the entire amount of the claim was paid while the proceedings were pending.

The bench, however, found that the deceased's mother is 70 years of age and was dependent on the deceased, therefore, ordered that no amount given by the insurer be recovered. The apex court criticized the NCDRC, stating, "The medical report obtained during the investigation clearly found that the deceased was already suffering from a serious illness, which the insurer was not told."

During the investigation, it was revealed that the insured person was suffering from Hepatitis C. The insurance company canceled the claim in May 2015 on the grounds of concealing this fact. At the same time, the nominee made a complaint in this regard in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum. The forum ordered the insurer to repay the sum assured with interest.