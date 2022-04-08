If you are looking for a cheap gaming laptop, look at this HP with the GTX 1650 on sale for less than 800 euros on Amazon

Among the gaming laptops we find a wide variety of models, for all types of users, needs and pockets. And just as there are super expensive alternatives with the latest hardware on the market, we also see some others that are ideal for not too demanding users who want to save as much as possible.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec2004ns – Ordenador Portátil de 15.6″ FHD (AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, 16GB DDR4-SDRAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB, FreeDOS) Negro – Teclado QWERTY Español

This HP Pavilion is a clear example of the latter, and offers all the power of an entry-level gaming computer for less than 800 euros: With an official cost of 899 euros, it is currently reduced to 791.21 euros on Amazon. A price that makes it one of the cheapest options in the entire gaming laptop market.





This is the HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec2004ns, a gaming laptop that allows us to play practically everything we want if we adjust the graphic options in the most demanding titles. Which has a full keyboard, backlit, with a discreet design on par with gaming and ports and connections of all kinds in which to connect our peripherals.

But it stands out, mainly, for incorporating an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Along with a 15.6-inch screen, with Full HD resolution. And without an operating system installed as standard, so we will have to add it ourselves once we receive it.