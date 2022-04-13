If you are looking for a good strategy game on PC, try Anno 1800 for free for a limited time

The Ubisoft title celebrates the launch of its Year 4 with free days on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.

It’s always a good time to try some games for free that aren’t, and with Anno 1800 Ubisoft get back on track. The strategy title was launched in 2019 and enjoyed the best premiere of the saga but, three years later, it continues to receive content and offer different promotions to users.

It’s free from April 12 to 19As part of the celebration of the launch of the Year 4, the game will be available to download for free on PC for a limited time. The promotion starts from now and goes from April 12 to 19so we will have a whole week to access it through the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect.

Those who are convinced by the proposal and buy the game through Ubisoft’s friend referral program will also receive the seasonal decorations pack completely free. In addition, for Year 4 there are editions that bring the main game, the Deluxe pack and the various season passes.

Regarding Anno 1800, it is worth mentioning that it has already sold more than a million copies but, beyond its commercial success, it has also been well received by critics on a general level. The review of 3DJuegos was carried out by Alberto Pastor, who said that manage and expand a large business empire it is a fun and exciting experience. If you want to know more, we invite you to read the full analysis of Anno 1800.

