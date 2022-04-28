If you are looking for a graphics card, this is your moment: Nvidia lowers prices in Spain before the arrival of more stock

The company has worked hard to offer its products at a somewhat more affordable purchase cost.

During the last few months you may have gotten tired of reading about the lack of graphics card shipments in stores, but in all darkness there is a light and now we know that Nvidia, before “a considerable increase” in the availability of its stockwill make it easier for users to find your products at affordable prices.

The company emphasizes that this is not a promotion, but that the availability and prices of its products should remain stable in the coming months, so if you were thinking of building a PC or improving yours, you are in luck!

Users interested in purchasing a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU can already find several of the models through the official NVIDIA website and official distributors. “NVIDIA and major assemblers have worked hard to ensure the availability of their graphics cards at good pricesincluding some factory overclocked models”, we can read in a shared statement.

Among the models that are available again, are the following:

From 3DJuegos PC we were notified the other day that Nvidia had launched its biggest initiative to date to bring stock of graphics cards to Spain. Now we see its first fruits and hopefully more PC users can gradually benefit from it.

