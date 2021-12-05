If you are looking for a mechanical gaming keyboard, look at that TKL model at an all-time low on Amazon

The PC keyboard industry is a whole world; on the market we find a huge variety of models, and we can even create our own keyboards ourselves. And gaming keyboards, of course, were not going to be less; At our fingertips we have variants of all kinds, for all users, needs and pockets.

And to take home a gaming keyboard with which to play without problems for years, it is not necessary to spend a fortune, Especially when we find offers like this Ozone on Amazon. With a usual price of almost 100 euros, at the moment we can get it reduced to 59.90 euros. Its all-time low.





Ozone Gaming Battle Royale -OZBATTLERYLSP- Mecanico TKL, Switches Red Cherry MX, LED RGB, G-Mode, silencioso, Windows, iOS, Android y Linux, G-Mode, Negro.

We are talking about the Ozone Gaming Battle Royale, one of several gaming keyboards from this gaming peripherals firm. It is a mechanical model, with quiet, wired, RGB-backlit Cherry MX Red switches.

Through its software, we can create macros and customize aspects such as the lighting style. And where this keyboard stands out most is in its design; we are in front of a so-called TKL keyboard. That is, it dispenses with the independent numerical section in the right area, leaving more space for the mouse and, therefore, recommended for playing.