If you are looking for a monitor to play at 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series, here are two options for demanding gamers

Two recommended options to play our favorite 3D video games, the TCL C935 and C735.

If you just bought a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, surely you also want to have a television that takes full advantage of your games. That is why we are going to recommend two perfect TVs to achieve this. Both for image quality and performance, they are a fabulous investment to raise your gaming experience to a higher level.

Having a good television completely changes the way you enjoy your favorite video games. Titles like Spider-Man or Horizon Forbidden West feature gorgeous sunsets, endless seas, and gorgeous creatures to behold. If you don’t have a good television, you are missing the experience of enjoying them as it should be. I will always remember when I changed my television and returned to New York as Miles Morales. It was something else; and not only because of how everything looked, but because of the fluidity, because of how that world that was now shown in its fullness moved. So much so that even if you have a new generation console, if you don’t have a new generation TV, it’s like you’re still in the past. To live your video games as they should be lived, TCL has brought two perfect televisions to the market. It’s about the model TCL 55C735 y el TCL 65C935.

The TCL C735 series is an affordable and economical option to have a good gaming television. Its Direct LED lighting knows how to distribute light to all corners of the screen, offers a great contrast and a wide color gamut. With this television you get a good final image with very powerful blacks. With its 55 inches, it has 4K 3840×2160 resolution, multi-format HDR and has specific image modes for playing video games. It has 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB 2.0 and another 3.0, so you can connect your consoles without problems and extract your image and video captures very quickly. In addition, with its native 144 Hz display you will get absolutely fluid images. It is a purchase that offers a lot of quality for a very balanced price.

This TV is perfect for playing your adventures both solo and multiplayer. Play God of War again in preparation for Ragnarok with your 55-inch C735 it’s quite an experience, or see the incredible color of Forza Horizon 5 at its best as a preview of the extreme realism of the new Forza Motorsport, but you can do even better. With all the power of the image in your hands with this television, the perfect thing is that you complement it with the TS9030 sound bar. With a power output of 240 watts and only 8.5 kilograms of weight, it is the perfect companion for your television. With her, it does give all the pleasure in the world to hear Kratos call Atreus “Booooooy”.

¿Una TCL 55C735 o una 65C935?

The TCL55C735 option is great. With a 55-inch television you will have an amazing imageand with 144hz, QLED and HDMI 2.1 ports you have everything to get the most out of both your PS5 and your Xbox Series X. But if you want a little more quality, and a bigger TV that takes you to the 65-inch Olympus, then you have to comprar una TCL 65C935. This television is wonderful, and it is prepared for the most demanding gamers. If your main hobby is video games, and you spend hours watching them, this is the television you have to have.

The main reasons are two: the Mini LED OD5 technology, that gets you some perfect blacks, and its 4K HDR Premium 2000, which offers a resolution of vertigo using those 65 inches. There is an amazing leap in quality between one television and another. In addition, this 65C935 has the Onkyo sound with Dolby Atmos system, which extracts fabulous sound from video games. Of course, it is always advisable to complement these televisions with a sound bar. The one of this model is the TS8132. Its power is superior, 350 Watts, and its weight is also amazing: only 3300 grams. With this combination you will be at another level.

So how do you decide? I could tell you that there is no difference between one and the other, that both are perfect, but there is. For the blacks and image quality of 65C935, it is worth investing in it so that your experience is perfect and long-lasting. If you’re dying to play the next God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Remake Part I or Hellblade 2 with one image out of ten, and video games are your life, don’t even think about it, you need this tvHowever, if you want a quality option, powerful, but without sacrificing perfect blacks in exchange for a more affordable price, then choose a 55C735. The two will give you an incredible result and you will be right. You won’t regret it because each one is aimed at a different player. Now you decide.

Comprar TCL 55C735 en AmazonComprar TCL 65C935 en Amazon

More about: Television and Televisions.