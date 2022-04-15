If you are looking for a plan for this weekend, these 6 games are free to try or download on PC and consoles

Also during this month you can access a week of testing Ubisoft +, with hundreds of games, on PC.

We close Easter by proposing you to enjoy several free proposals for download or try these days, with references in their genres and more original proposals. In addition, the Ubisoft + service opens to find new subscribers by launching a free trial week, and that includes being able to enjoy releases like Far Cry 6 among other titles. As always, a review of the highlights.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Throughout this week, PC gamers have the opportunity to enjoy Anno 1800, Ubisoft’s remarkable video game and strategy that invites us to make our way through the 19th century, a century of industrialization, diplomatic disputes and discoveries, demonstrating our skills as rulers by creating huge metropolis.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Remedy is current these days after confirming the development of a remake of Max Payne 1 and 2, two of the best action video games for many players, so it may be a good time to discover Control, one of the most acclaimed titles of their year, and see what state of shape the company is in.

Type: Limited Time Trial

The season is open! During this weekend at Microsoft’s Free Play Days you will be able to enjoy Hunting Simulator 2, one of the benchmarks in the field of hunting simulation video games, with 33 animal species to capture and beautiful and vast settings to explore Colorado , Texas and the forests of Europe.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Roguelite we have seen many in recent years, but one where instead of exploring dungeons we are challenged to overcome huge mountains by climbing not so much. But that is the premise of Insurmountable, which guarantees not to offer the player two identical ascents in a dynamic world with hundreds of unpredictable events.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Finally, Microsoft’s Free Play Days also give us access this weekend to The Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda’s MMO bet for its veteran saga that is updated with new content every few weeks. In fact, a new chapter will soon arrive in its history that we have seen in 3D Games PC.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Also with the Epic Games Store we have to download one of the most acclaimed strategy proposals of the past decade, XCOM 2. The objective is once again the usual one, expel the aliens from Earth, and doing so will once again be a challenge that they will appreciate players once they discover the proposal.

Ubisoft + [PC]

Type: Free trial week

This is not one game, but dozens of them. Ubisoft + opens in search of subscribers and leaves us a free week to discover if its benefits are enough to pay 14.99 euros per month. The French company’s Game Pass gives access to such successful titles in stores as Far Cry 6 or Assasssin’s Creed: Valhalla.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox GamePass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we also have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass .

