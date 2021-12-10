If you are looking for a PS5, a store opens today reservations for the PlayStation 5 with optical reader in Spain

Those interested in the Sony console have a new opportunity tonight with Game.

Update 18: Christmas is coming, but buying a PS5 as a gift from kings is still difficult. However, there are still opportunities to get hold of some of them. For example from Game, which open tonight at 22:00, reservations to be among the first to receive the next consoles that the video game store receives. To sign up, you must be a GAME member and follow its requirements.

Original news: Can’t find where to buy PlayStation 5? It is being a complicated battle for many, but without further ado, we leave you the links below to buy it as soon as they are available. Remember that it is very possible that they will be sold out in a matter of minutes.

The lack of stock has marked the initial bars of this new generation, both in the case of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, so to make things a little easier for you, here you will find purchase links to stores, and the estimated time of the start of this new booking campaign. As we do not have data on all of them, as they are released, we will update the topic instantly.

On the other hand, here you will find links to buy some of the first PlayStation 5 video games, a console that is sold in two different models: a standard one with a disc player for 499 euros, and a Digital version without reader for 399 euros.

Where to buy PlayStation 5 in Spain

Each business has its own reservation start time, so in many cases the purchase link will only work once that set time is reached. There are stores that will open very soon, and others that will open at noon, so whatever your choice, keep that time in mind.

PlayStation 5 launch games

Now, it is of little use to have a brand-new next-generation console, if you don’t have games to go with it. On the occasion of the event, PlayStation has also confirmed the list of ps5 launch games. High-profile titles, ranging from open-world superhero proposals, such as Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to long-awaited remakes such as Demon’s Souls.

Without forgetting greats like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, of course. Although there will also be fun for all audiences with Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and with the cheerful Astros Playroom that will reveal the new functions of the console. Next, we show you the different confirmed launch titles, available to play from day one on PlayStation 5.

Astros Playroom Comes pre-installed with the console

Of course this It is not the only thing you can play on your PlayStation 5, where there will be numerous games of this generation, and some intergenerational, that can be played on the new console. Titles that we review in our list with all the games that will be upgraded for free to PS5. If you want to be aware of all the news of the console now that the next generation is approaching, do not hesitate to review our chronicle with all the announcements of the PS5 event.

More about: PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony, Video Game Stores and Games.