If you are looking for a realistic tennis game, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships is one that you should keep a close eye on

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships wants tennis to once again have a video game that fans love, with simulation-focused gameplay. He achieves it? I’ve played the game for a few hours and I’ll tell you my impressions.

In general terms, the great sports such as football, basketball or motor racing are well covered in the world of video games with titles that allow us to emulate our idols in these disciplines. One of the sports that crosses a worst moment in the virtual world is the tennis, which has not received titles in recent years that have managed to please the most loyal fans. Matchpoint: Tennis Championships intends to change course off the set with a nice spin and be the next great tennis simulator in video games.

Being this one of the most important sports with a large number of fans around the world, the history of tennis in video games is ancient and glorious, with great classics such as Virtua Tennis or Top Spin with which I am sure, more than one has grown up. Even so, in recent years, no video game has finished correctly reflecting tennis from a perspective close to simulation. And that is the main objective of this new game that is released on july 7 on PlayStation, Xbox (and Game Pass), PC and Nintendo Switch consoles, although this latest version does not yet have a release date. After enjoying Matchpoint: Tennis Championships for the last two weeks, in these impressions I tell you if the new Torus Games can win the match.

The search for the most realistic tennis

There are great examples of arcade tennis games like Mario Tennis Aces, to name a recent one, but not even games like AO Tennis, which did seek realism, have been able to bring this sport to the virtual world. Matchpoint: Tennis Championships wants to cover that gap with a proposal gameplay-focused and in faithfully recreating everything that happens in a tennis match.

I discovered the game a few months ago, at the last Steam Next Fest, and there it left a very good taste in my mouth, so I jumped into this test version eager to find out if the game was going in the right direction. The creators of Matchpoint are tennis fans, as they told us in an online meeting with the press, and they are clear about the aspects of the game they have to focus on to achieve that more realistic experience. To do this, of course, the title offers us several must-have features: different ball hits with the racket (topspins, flats, lobs, cuts, drop shots…), animations that allow us to execute parallels, backhands or any other hit, the possibility of placing the ball wherever we really want and different court surfaces that affect the movement of the ball. These are four elements that I consider key to being able to have sense of control about the match and Matchpoint thinks like me. But does he make it?

It caught my attention that one of the developers explained in our meeting that tennis video games often make the player look at their own court, at their character, when it would be desirable for them to be focused on look at the opponent’s track. I pretty much agree with that statement and Matchpoint solves the problem in a brilliant way, because the mechanic makes our hits more very precise.

When preparing to hit the ball, a small black signal appears in the opponent’s field and we can move it with the left stick. Basically, in this way we select where we want to lead the ball after our racket. It will be better if we manage to fill a circle that is loaded every time we press a hit button, since as I mentioned before, the hits have to be prepared. When the rival hits the ball and returns it to us, we can start charging the blow to hit it with more force and precision.

The fact that we can see on the opponent’s court where we can send the ball makes the action unfold always in the distance, planning shots and trying to control the game. This does, yes, that sometimes we can lose the position of our player on our side of the field if the rally takes too long, but in general the view and our reflexes get used to playing looking at the back of the track.

But it is no longer just that we have a much more organic game, but that this mechanic also favors that the blows can be precise and that we do really nice plays. What’s more, when the rallies get longer, we can get to see in Matchpoint authentic points that would lift more than one of his chair.

Because of this, and because the shots are forceful and allow you to play with the style you want, the gameplay from the video game it is very satisfying, although I admit that I have not finished noticing that the different surfaces of the courts affect the ball in such an obvious way. If you follow tennis, you know that playing on clay or grass, for example, has nothing to do with it; in the first, the game is slower, but in the second the ball goes fast and can behave unpredictably. In Matchpoint we can slightly perceive these differences, without it being something really decisive.

The gameplay of the game is very satisfactory.As much as Torus Games insists that all of this is in the game, I haven’t been able to see it so clear. It is true that we are talking about issues that can already be difficult to appreciate from the point of view of the average viewer in the real world, and they seem to me somewhat difficult to bring to a video game. But hey, beyond such specific and complex details, I’ve had a great time playing matches in Matchpoint, despite the fact that I missed some more details, such as the Hawk Eye what is not implemented or the simple fact that the ball leaves a mark when it hits the ground on clay.

Part of the blame for the attractive gameplay lies with the IAwhich has a fairly realistic behavior on the track, favored by a programming that gives personality to the players. This causes them to start playing one way and change according to circumstances of the match. For example, a rival player may initially concentrate on attacking us from the outside of the court, but if we are dominating he may be encouraged to go higher to the net to volley.

In fact, the players have a series of “features” that define their game styles. There are tennis players who grow if the situation of equals lasts several minutes or who will collapse in long rallies, to name a couple of examples. This variety is fantastic and gives a certain realism to the game, especially when we play against the machine. What’s more, I found it funny that, as the game progresses and we “see” our rival’s reactions, we can detect strengths or weaknesses that have.

The study, to justify this more “arcade” addition, hides behind the fact that tennis matches last a long time and the players they study each other and discover patterns of play. And yes, this is something that actually happens, so suddenly the mechanics don’t seem so casual anymore. Even so, I have missed more difficulty in the rivals of the machine in the hours that I have been playing. By the way, although the game is oriented for simulation, it has some accessibility and difficulty options so that any player can enjoy it.

And I only talk about AI because I couldn’t play online. Honestly, I don’t know if it was really activated, but the times I’ve tried to find a rival (which obviously could only be other press colleagues or people with early access) I haven’t had any luck, so I can’t tell you about this at all . I can only tell you that the game will have crossplay between all platforms, also with Nintendo Switch, although we do not yet know the release date on the hybrid.

Not everything is perfect in the Matchpoint “game”

I wanted to focus a lot on the gameplay because I think it’s by far the best part of the game and what makes someone enjoy a sports title. The rest, in Matchpoint, not at the same height. To begin with, graphically, the game leaves a lot to be desired. The stages are decently designed (all made up tracks and championships, by the way, no licenses in that regard), but the players look bad, I can’t use another word.

The faces of the tennis players they are very generic And while the game’s 16 actual tennis players (men and women) are generally recognizable, there’s a lot of work ahead. In fact, for example, the video game is licensed by Carlos Alcarazbut it doesn’t look like anything at all. One of the developers at the meeting said that when they started working with Alcaraz he was number 120 in the world and now he is one of the best players at the moment, and that was something incredible. Totally true, that’s why I hope that the recreation of him in the title will be better in the final version.

To this is added that there is some animations what they spoil the whole, and this makes me especially sad, because most of them are really cool. For example, the jumps to hit a ball with force are brilliantly recreated, a success that contrasts, for example, with how horrible the animation that a player makes when running backwards to reach a ball that overcame him by a lob. Not to mention, also, that there is an animation that repeats itself endlessly when you fail to reach a ball.

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships has a lot of potential to bring tennis fans together in a video gameThere’s also absence of doubles in-game, kind of match I asked them about directly. The answer was a bit ambiguous… And I can’t tell you if this mode will be available at some point in the future. The study believes that it will be interesting to explore its inclusion, but first they want to refine the feeling very well in individual matches. But the worst thing is that in this preview version I am worried about the game modes. In addition to the online one (which will have a qualifying ranking), the game has few options: free matches, training (a series of mini-games to improve our tennis) or trajectory mode. And the point is that this last mode has left me somewhat cold, although it is interesting. In it, we create our tennis player from scratch (with a very basic editor, by the way), with the aim of be number one.

As we carry out training sessions, tournaments or other challenges, we acquire different improvements that raise the level of our tennis player. In addition, we can obtain new equipment that improves certain areas of the game, such as a racket that improves our backhand hitting by one point, to name one. The problem with the way is that it is very linear and it is reduced to playing games, without further incentive. It entertains me, a lot, but I think, for example, of the World Tour of the first Virtua Tennis and the comparison hurts Matchpoint too much.

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships has a lot of potential to bring tennis fans together in a video game and I think that its release on Xbox Game Pass could be great for many players to be encouraged to try it, but these first ones with him raise doubts. The gameplaydespite the buts, it’s pretty good and Torus is building a very good base, but everything else in the game (graphics, game modes, lack of licenses…) can ruin the good work. On July 7 we will be able to discover if the title manages to win the video game tournament.