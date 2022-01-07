If you are looking for a wireless gaming mouse, small and with good autonomy, look at this SteelSeries on offer for less than 100 euros that reaches its historical minimum price

When we play on PC, and especially when we move within the competitive field, the mouse is one of the most important peripherals; a bad choice can make us start with a certain disadvantage compared to our rivals, which can lead to losing more games than we would like.

In the market we find a vast catalog of gaming mice, both wired and wireless. And if we are attentive to offers we can take home super interesting models while saving a few euros. This SteelSeries is a good example: with a usual cost that exceeds (sometimes by far) 100 euros, it is now reduced to 79.99 euros on Amazon. Price that supposes its historical minimum.





We are talking about the SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless, an eminently gaming mouse that stands out for its wireless connectivity, for its good performance in games and because of its small size and low weight. Being ideal, therefore, if we have a small hand or if we need to always carry it with us.

SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless – Esports Performance Wireless Gaming Mouse – 100 Hour Battery – Magnetic Optical Switches – Mini Design

As a good gaming mouse, it incorporates 6 buttons that we can customize within games to have a large number of different functions at our fingertips. Plus a figure of no less than 18,000 DPI and wireless connectivity.

It is black and discreet, which does not prevent it from also having customizable RGB backlighting that provides a differential touch. And his battery promises an autonomy of about 100 hours of uninterrupted use in a single charge cycle, so we will not have problems during long gaming sessions.