If you are looking for beautiful games, these are my 11 recommendations to discover universes full of beauty

Today is one of those days when I feel like playing something nice, so I thought it was a good idea to share with you some of the games that I like the most when it’s like this. Therefore, in the following guide I leave you the 11 games what do you think more beautiful and that have unique landscapes.

The 11 games with the most beautiful landscapes

1.GRIS

GRIS is a unique adventure developed by Nomada Studio that exudes beauty everywhere. The color palette, the landscapes, the emotion of its history. It is without a doubt one of the most beautiful games I have ever seen.





2.Trine

The entire Trine saga stands out for the beauty of its landscapes and an incredible soundtrack. Even the way of playing is nice having to cooperate between the different characters to overcome the obstacles.





3. Model

It’s not a very well-known game, but it has an overwhelming art style. We are talking about a puzzle title that plays with proportion using a model. The way of narrating the story, added to the environments, make this a spectacular trip.





4.Submerged: Hidden Depths

Graphically it is not a pointer, but the way to represent a apocalyptic world governed by nature is very original. There is no fighting and exploration is very important while we observe the remnants of humanity. Submerged: Hidden Depths is full of life, so it’s not uncommon to go sailing and find a group of dolphins swimming next to you. Simply spectacular.





5.Call of the Sea

From a post-apocalyptic world to the past. In Call of the Sea we go back to the 30s to meet Norah and the search for her husband. We travel to a paradise island full of puzzles. Essence lovecraftiana raw and overwhelming wild environments.





6.Ni no Kuni

Studio Ghibli he creates authentic works of art and in video games he is no exception. In Ni no Kuni we not only find a great RPG, but also all the essence that we like about the studio with a design of characters, enemies and locations full of detail. It’s like being inside a movie.





7.The Artfull Escape

He was not nominated for the GOTY in vain. The Artfull Escape is a journey in every way. The environments are so crazy, creative, and thought-provoking that you’re going to finish it and think you’ve actually gone to the cosmos.





8.Tunic

Undoubtedly one of the discoveries of this year is Tunic. Where do we start? We can talk about his homage to classic games, Zelda, his charm or his great level design, but better take a look. And despite his references, he still has an overwhelming personality of his own.





9.It Takes Two

An option to play in company that seeks to delve into emotions, but without losing humor, beauty and fun. In It Takes Two we are going to find a design that could easily be by Tim Burton, but much more optimistic than what the director has accustomed us to.





10. Eternal Night

Let’s go with a game Eternal Game Studios that shines for its wonderful artistic style, the number of references to popular culture and all kinds of details that make it one of the most beautiful games I’ve played in recent times. Furthermore, it supposes A challenge.





11.Alice Madness Return

Although he has a somewhat dark theme by showing us a somewhat more tortured version of Alice, the truth is that the representation of Wonderland is amazing. Gradually, the environments will be transformed until they show the reality of the place, but they are worth it.