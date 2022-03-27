If you are looking for the perfect wallpaper, take a look at the fabulous video game illustrations by François Coutu

Not infrequently it happens to me that I come across a digital art gallery that makes me fall in love completely and I want it to decorate my desk everywhere. This has recently happened to me with François Coutu, an animator, illustrator and video game developer known on Twitter as @Francoyovich.

François has a pretty phenomenal portfolio, and if you’re into video games, especially Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda, you’ll find his gallery to be a gold mine waiting to be discovered to use as more than just a wallpaper.

Francoyovich’s archive

The main website that François uses in his profile is that of his online store, there sells lithographs of his best illustrationsand if you are one of those who enjoys decorating your walls with this type of art, I apologize to your bank account.

For everything else, that is, for view high-resolution images of some of his best workyou can always go to his gallery on Behance, or his post archive on Tumblr.

Although many of his illustrations are vertical and they would be more Ideal to use as a mobile wallpaperthere are also a few in landscape mode as the main ones that I have chosen to show in this article.

If the resolution of these images is too low for your monitor, you can always choose to scale the image up to double its size without losing quality to make it look better adorning your desktop. My favorite tool for this is waifu2x.