If you are looking for the perfect wallpaper take a look at the great photographic edition of Vlad Savov

Vlad Savov is a journalist and photographer who lives in Tokyo, Japan, and who is very fond of street photography. Through his Twitter account, he has been sharing some of his photos for some time and the fabulous edition he makes of them to the delight of many, among whom I include myself.

Vlad takes photos exclusively with his smartphone and edits everything with Lightroom. After receiving very good _feedback_ from the people who got his job on the social network, he decided to open a Ko-fi to publish them all, and that is what I want to share with you today.





The style it has is one that reminds you of retro-futuristic things like the old and the new Blade Runner, the vaporwaveor now that it is more fashionable than ever, the visual art of games like Cyberpunk 2077. Bright and saturated colors, crowded streets, and nightlife to increase the contrast.

Savov only manipulates the colors and finish of the surfaces he captures in his photos, everything else remains exactly as the camera lens saw it. If you are someone who enjoys these types of images, you would probably love to use them as wallpaper on your desktop or mobile.





The bad news is that only a small part of their gallery is open for download to the public. To get access to all photos in high resolution and to be able to download them you must contribute to Vlad’s Ko-Fi with at least 6 dollars.

It’s gives you access to absolutely all past and future photos (and there are tons of them), and it never hurts, whenever we can, to support an artist who offers his work for very little. It’s what a cheap breakfast costs, or an expensive coffee at Starbucks.