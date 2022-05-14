If you are looking to buy a TV to play, we will tell you why now you have offers as good as on Black Friday

The arrival of the new models in stores leaves us with knockdown prices on large televisions.

The jump to the new generation of consoles is causing a headache for many, who are seeing how stock problems are making it impossible to get a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, but if you are one of the lucky ones who have accessed them, you want to make the most of its capabilities and to do so, a good tv is a mustespecially if it has been many years since you bought the one you have.

The deadlines after the CES in Las Vegas play in favor of the spring offersThere have been many times in which we have recommended televisions to play on consoles and PCs, in addition to regularly sharing the most interesting offers that we find on the market, but, are there an especially interesting time to jump into buying a new TV? I suppose that most of you have thought about Black Friday, and yes, it is one of the best times of the year to find good deals: consumption skyrockets, people have been waiting to buy their television in that week of the year and this makes the brands and the shops know it. The competition becomes more aggressive and the fight for the most competitive prices leaves us with some very interesting offers.

TV QN85A Neo QLED – Imagen: Samsung

However, our colleagues from Xataka have reminded us that not only is the last week of November the best to go for a new TV, spring can be as interesting as Black Friday. There are several reasons that lead to this situation and the CES Las Vegas It is one of them. This electronics fair is usually the place chosen by companies to present the new models that will arrive throughout the year. Although the event is held at the beginning of January, brands do not usually bring their novelties to stores until spring, when shops and stores they will seek to get rid of the stock of the previous year’s models to make room for the new ones.

LG C1 – Imagen: LG

Major sporting events fuel competitionThat is why we have been able to find some of these offers on televisions on these dates, such as the 65-inch LG C1, which you can currently buy for 1,499 euros on Amazon, when its launch price was around 2,500 euros. Another interesting model is Samsung Neo QLED 4K 65QN85A, available to buy for 1,239 euros on Amazon in its 65-inch version, starting from a launch price of around 2,200 euros, or if you are looking for something more compact and OLED, you can find the 55-inch model of the LG C1 for 1,080 .56 euros on Amazon, far from the almost 1,900 euros it cost when it hit the market. In Sonyyou have the model XR-65X90J available to buy for 1,099 euros at El Corte Inglés, 35% cheaper than its starting price of 1,699 euros.

As you can see, in addition to the most aggressive specific offers that you can find sprinkled throughout the year, this is a particularly interesting time to find televisions at good prices. Some offers that can still be enhanced when they coincide major sporting events such as the World Cup or the European Championship, as television consumption rises and competition increases. So, don’t worry if on Black Friday you couldn’t get hold of that model you liked, check the prices well, but don’t be afraid, we’re in a perfect time to change the television.

More about: TV, Black Friday and Offers.