If you are planning to go to Himachal, then read this news, the state government is starting a bus service on these 12 routes from September 20

Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister Bikram Singh said that the state government has decided to run night bus service on 12 routes from September 20. Singh told that the bus will run from Palampur at 6:45 pm and from Shimla at 9 pm on Palampur-Shimla-Palampur via Mandi route. On Palampur-Bharmour-Kugati via Tanda Kangra route, the bus will run from Palampur at 3:40 pm and from Kugati at 4:45 pm. Similarly, on the Nayagram-Holi-Chamba-Fatahar via Jot-Chawadi route, the bus will run from Nayagram at 3:15 pm and from Fatahar at 4 pm. He told that the bus from Baddi on Baddi-Jogindernagar via Swarghat Bilaspur route will run at 9:30 pm and from Jogindernagar at 6:30 pm.

From Baddi to Chamba Yal Nalagarh-Swarghat-Bhakra-Una-Mubarakpur-Bharawin-Chintapurni-terrace-Jasur-Nurpur-Banikhet route, the bus will run from Baddi at 9 pm and from Chamba at 9 pm. On Triloknath-Dharamshala via Keylong-Manali-Mandi-Jogindernagar-Kangra route, the bus will run from Triloknath at 7:15 am and Dharamshala at 6 pm. The bus will run at 4:30 am on the Jahlama-Rekangpiao via Manali-Mandi-Sundernagar-Karsog-Rampur route and will depart from Rekongpiao at 5 pm.

Apart from this, the bus will run from Recangpoo at 4:30 pm on the Rekongpiao-Shimla-Hamirpur route and from Hamirpur at 12:30 pm. On the Jhakri-Hamirpur route, the bus will run from Jhakri at 5:25 am and from Hamirpur at 5:10 pm. On Rampur-Chintapurni route the bus will run from Rampur at 3:45 pm and from Chintpurni at 3:45 pm.

Singh said that on Shimla-Jasur via Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Jwalaji-Dehra-terrace route, the bus will leave from Shimla at 7:20 pm and from Jasur at 5:40 pm. The bus from Kellogg to Shimla route will run from Kellogg at 12:30 pm and from Shimla at 7 pm. Bikram Singh said that booking of all these buses is also available through online medium.