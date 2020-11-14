If you do not apply masks in this state, you will be fined, the government has issued a notification

The Nagaland government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 on those who do not apply masks in public places and Rs 500 on institutions which do not have handwashing facilities. An official gave this information on Saturday. An order was issued on Friday by Chief Secretary J Alam. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections Scale in Country Across 87 Lakh, Over 44 thousand Cases in Last 24 Hours

The order said that the Nagaland Disaster Management Authority has taken cognizance that people are not wearing masks in public places, many establishments are not providing hand washing facilities and social distance is not being followed which threatens to spread the infection Is growing Therefore, under the Pandemic Act and the Disaster Management Act, the state government has made it mandatory for everyone to put on masks and hand wash facilities in establishments.

According to the order, sanitizer and hand washing facilities will have to be provided in offices, educational institutions, religious places and shops with immediate effect. Alam said that those who violate the order will be fined.

