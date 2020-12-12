If you do not link to PAN-Aadhar, now you will be fined 10000 rupees! This is the last date ..

PAN-Aadhar Link: If you have not yet linked your PAN number to Aadhaar, according to the notification issued by the ministry, now time has been given to do this work till 31 March 2021. If even then, if you have not completed the work of linking PAN with Aadhaar by 31 March 2021, then you can also face a fine of Rs 10,000 under the Income Tax Act. Explain that according to the instructions of the government, it has been made mandatory to link PAN card to Aadhaar (Pan-Aadhaar link). Also Read – Income Tax Department News: Income Tax Department Releases Rs. 1.36 Lakh Crore Refund To 41.25 Lakh Income Tax Payers

According to the Income Tax Department, if someone is found to be using passive or canceled PAN after 31 March 2021, then he can be fined Rs 10,000 under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act. In a notification, the tax department had said that by March 31, if the taxpayers do not link the PAN and Aadhaar card, then the PAN card will become inactive.

PAN card will be invalid if you do not link to Aadhaar

It is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar link. If this is not done, the PAN card will be invalidated. There can be many types of problems when the PAN card is canceled. Meaning, despite having a pan, you will not be able to do the work where the pan is needed. Regarding this, the CBDT has said that for those who are filing income tax returns, it is mandatory to link PAN card with Aadhaar.

Explain that in September last year, the Supreme Court had declared the Aadhaar scheme of the Central Government as constitutionally valid.

In this way link PAN to Aadhaar

First of all, visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, the official site of income tax. From there click on Link Aadhaar.

– Then click here. In the box below, type PAN, Aadhaar number, your name and the given captcha.

After filling all the boxes, click on Link Aadhar.