If you don’t like Ryu with a beard, Street Fighter 6 has shown original aspects of several fighters

Characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile will have alternate costumes that bring back their classic appearance.

Street Fighter 6 continues to show in small doses some new features of the next installment of the fighting saga of Capcom. We already knew that the company was going to be present with the game at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which has served to reveal new details.

Classic gamers will be delighted to know that the sixth numbered installment in the franchise will feature Alternate appearances for Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile that recover the classic appearance of these characters, an ideal addition for those who want to have a less modernized appearance of them.

Luke and Jamie will also haveThe designs have been shared in images published through the official account of Twitter of the series and, at the moment, only these three characters are talked about, although to see Ryu again without a beard It may already be enough for many. This addition should be part of a content DLC, although it has not been detailed if it will be free or paid or if it will be included at launch.

For the rest, from Capcom they do not forget the new characters that will play an important role in Street Fighter 6. Luke and Jamie will also have alternate skins focused on a more street style that will force Luke to wear shoes and jeans.

Despite having taught a lot of gameplay, Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for sometime in 2023, although without a specific date yet marked on the calendar. Once we have it, we can delve into its World Tour mode, one of the great novelties of the sixth installment that will allow us to tour a city with our fighter.

