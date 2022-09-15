If you don’t want to lose your data, it’s much safer to use an SSD than a hard drive: these numbers prove it

When we get down to work when buying a new computer, one of the most recommended points is to check what type of storage it has. The conventional hard drive, or HDD, is gradually falling into disuse, often being relegated to secondary storage or exclusive use for NAS. There is no doubt that the SSD brings speeds that we could not achieve with an HDD, although it is not the only benefit.

A study has spent years checking the longevity of the information that is stored on a conventional hard drive, reaching the conclusion that in addition to being faster, SSDs are also safer when it comes to keeping information.

Faster yes, but also safer

Backblaze, a company that is an expert in offering cloud solutions, assures that it is not a good idea to trust an HDD when it comes to storing information. And it is that in addition to being slower, the study reveals that they also have a higher failure rate than SSDsso we would be more likely to lose our information.



Imagen: Backblaze

In this longevity test, both hard drives and SSDs have been tested for several years. Eight years in the case of HDDs, and five in the case of SSDs. As can be seen in the graph, during the eight years of useful life of the hard disk, its failure rate is increased considerably more than that of an SSDreaching up to 6.93% in its eighth year.

In the case of SSDs, we see how after their fifth year, their failure rate only reaches 0.92%. Not only this, but Backblaze claims that this trend remains constant, unlike its predecessor. Furthermore, given the advancement of its technology and the different types of SSDs, this failure rate could even improve over time throughout its useful life.

A hard drive depends on the mechanics inside it, something that can lead to failure over time. In the case of SSDs, they have fewer bottlenecks, especially if they are connected through the M.2 form factor and PCI Express interfaces, as is the case with NVMe SSDs.