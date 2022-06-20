If you dreamed of Cyberpunk 2077 in the style of Blade Runner, this mod mounts you in flying cars through Night City

CD Projekt’s open world title continues to receive mods on PC from the community.

After one of the most controversial launches in the history of the industry, it seems that the waters have calmed down with Cyberpunk 2077. The title of CD Projekt It is enjoying some success in sales with its new generation versions, and those who continue to play it leave us with surprises like the one we are here to tell you about today.

The mod allows you to fly over the entire Night CityThe Jackhumbert project proposes a mod for PC where we can drive flying cars through night city, something that was strongly speculated before we knew that, finally, the Polish developer was not going to implement it. There was a desire for his world to look a little more like Blade Runner, something that is achieved in the video that you have at the top of the news.

As you can check for yourself, just by pressing a button we can stop stepping on the road. The wheels will fold and we will rise, being able to fly over the city without any limits. Of course, the Digital Dreams graphic mod also adds to the experience, which implements ray tracing in the best way for a visual spectacle, especially in night and urban environments of the open world.

If we want to go even further with Cyberpunk 2077, let me tell you that there is a recreation in Unreal Engine 5 that leaves us with an enviable combination of artistic direction and graphic power. If we prefer another style, we will have to be aware of Cyberpunk’s anime, Edgerunnersa series for Netflix that already has a confirmed release date.

