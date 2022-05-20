If you expect more news from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, keep an eye on what Square Enix publishes in the coming weeks

The co-director of the delivery, Tetsuya Nomura, promises news for the 25th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy VII.

2022 is a special year for the franchise of Final Fantasy, Well, Square Enix celebrates the 35th anniversary of its fantastic saga together with a Final Fantasy VII that already accumulates 25 springs. Of course, the company has reasons to celebrate both events, but it also wants to excite all the players who have joined its epic adventures. And what is the best way to encourage the public? Well, as is normal in this industry, with news about their games.

Nomura promises news for next monthFocusing exclusively on Final Fantasy VII Remake, it seems that Square Enix is ​​preparing to celebrate the anniversary of the original title properly. And it is that, according to the words of Tetsuya Nomuraco-director of the delivery, in the last direct dedicated to Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier (via the Twitter account xenosaga), we will have more news in the commemoration of the 25th birthday. Something to take place next month.

Nomura has not given more details about the announcements that they prepare around Final Fantasy VII and the rest of the franchise, so we will be attentive to the next publications of Square Enix. At least, we can expect a summer full of news about one of the most emblematic sagas of the video game.

In fact, Yoshinori Kitaseproducer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, expressed his desire to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original game with news that excites fans, an intention that was accompanied by a promise: to give us more news this same year. Everything indicates that the members of Square Enix will keep their word, so we are already with high expectations before the possibility of seeing more details about the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which is described as a game that will take advantage of the immensity of its world .

