If you expect more news from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, tune in to The Game Awards 2021

The game, which will be released in late 2022, will make an appearance at the Geoff Keighley gala.

Fans of The Lord of the rings They will have been excited to see the change in perspective that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum offers, as it takes us to visit relevant places in Middle-earth as Sméagol. However, the developer studio has not released much news about its game, and after announcing its launch in late 2022, it is preparing to raise expectations of the public with all kinds of announcements. Something that begins with The Game Awards 2021.

Something lurks in the shadows …Daedalic EntertainmentIt has been the same creators who recommend us to see Geoff Keighley’s live to know the latest news of the game, a message that is accompanied by the phrase “something lurks in the shadows”, in reference to the protagonist of the adventure. After all, he is the perfect character to carry out stealth and parkour mechanics, although this experience will also be enlivened with dose of puzzles.

But Daedalic’s proposal wants to go beyond pure action, and that is why it offers us a story that runs through Sméagol’s past at the same time that it imbues great importance in the decisions made by the player, which will alter the personality of the protagonist. In this sense, we will see that the duality of Gollum and Sméagol will face each other to dominate the main character and solve all the obstacles that stand in their way, something that includes scenes from agility, cunning and murder.

The title has behind it some delay that has discouraged the community, although the developers have already given an official date just as we mentioned at the beginning of the news. However, it is advanced enough to offer a preview of his adventure, which was cataloged by partner Adrián Suárez as a mix of Assassin’s Creed and Uncharted that I had not just convinced him. For the rest, it seems that we can expect this and other important announcements at The Game Awards 2021, which will be broadcast on December 10 at 1:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and will show news for next year and beyond.

Más sobre: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, The game Awards 2021 y Daedalic Entertainment.